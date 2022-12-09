Morning Report: Injury Updates on Christian McCaffrey, Nick Bosa and Deebo Samuel

New and Notable

In t-minus four days, quarterback Brock Purdy will make his first NFL regular season start as he steps in for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo (foot). The San Francisco 49ers rookie already made history on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, becoming the first "Mr. Irrelevant" (Round 7, Pick #262 in the 2022 NFL Draft) to throw a touchdown pass in an NFL game. In the team's Week 14 matchup versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Purdy is out to complete another feat that's never been done before - face Tom Brady in a first-career start and come away with a win. Six other QBs have previously gone head-to-head with the seven-time Super Bowl champion and are 0-6 all-time.