Morning Report: Injury Updates on Christian McCaffrey, Nick Bosa and Deebo Samuel

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Friday, December 9th.
49ers Dive into Tom Brady Prep; Bosa, McCaffrey Remain on the Injury Report
In t-minus four days, quarterback Brock Purdy will make his first NFL regular season start as he steps in for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo (foot). The San Francisco 49ers rookie already made history on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, becoming the first "Mr. Irrelevant" (Round 7, Pick #262 in the 2022 NFL Draft) to throw a touchdown pass in an NFL game. In the team's Week 14 matchup versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Purdy is out to complete another feat that's never been done before - face Tom Brady in a first-career start and come away with a win. Six other QBs have previously gone head-to-head with the seven-time Super Bowl champion and are 0-6 all-time.
Kyle Juszczyk Named Finalist for 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
For the third-straight year, San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk has been selected as a finalist for the 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
The honor is granted each year to a player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents and integrity in competition.
