Powered By

Morning Report: Injury Updates on Christian McCaffrey, Nick Bosa and Deebo Samuel

Dec 09, 2022 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Friday, December 9th.

New and Notable

49ers Dive into Tom Brady Prep; Bosa, McCaffrey Remain on the Injury Report

In t-minus four days, quarterback Brock Purdy will make his first NFL regular season start as he steps in for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo (foot). The San Francisco 49ers rookie already made history on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, becoming the first "Mr. Irrelevant" (Round 7, Pick #262 in the 2022 NFL Draft) to throw a touchdown pass in an NFL game. In the team's Week 14 matchup versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Purdy is out to complete another feat that's never been done before - face Tom Brady in a first-career start and come away with a win. Six other QBs have previously gone head-to-head with the seven-time Super Bowl champion and are 0-6 all-time.

Read More >>>

Kyle Juszczyk Named Finalist for 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

For the third-straight year, San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk has been selected as a finalist for the 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

The honor is granted each year to a player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents and integrity in competition.

Read More >>>

Press Pass

What to Watch

Say Cheese

49ers Practice Ahead of Week 14 vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

View some of the top images from the San Francisco 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility as the team prepares to receive the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14.

WR Jauan Jennings
1 / 35

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
2 / 35

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
3 / 35

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
4 / 35

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
5 / 35

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
6 / 35

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
7 / 35

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
8 / 35

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam, LB Fred Warner
9 / 35

DL Samson Ebukam, LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Oren Burks, LB Azeez Al-Shaair
10 / 35

LB Oren Burks, LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
11 / 35

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Robbie Gould
12 / 35

K Robbie Gould

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
13 / 35

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
14 / 35

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
15 / 35

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
16 / 35

LB Curtis Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
17 / 35

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
18 / 35

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Josh Johnson
19 / 35

QB Josh Johnson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
20 / 35

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
21 / 35

DL Charles Omenihu

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Danny Gray
22 / 35

WR Danny Gray

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
23 / 35

TE Charlie Woerner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Danny Gray
24 / 35

WR Danny Gray

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
25 / 35

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
26 / 35

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
27 / 35

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
28 / 35

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
29 / 35

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Josh Johnson
30 / 35

QB Josh Johnson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Danny Gray
31 / 35

WR Danny Gray

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Special Teams
32 / 35

49ers Special Teams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jacob Eason
33 / 35

QB Jacob Eason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
34 / 35

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
35 / 35

DL Charles Omenihu

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Best of: 49ers Victory Over the Dolphins at Levi's® Stadium

View the best photos from the 49ers Week 13 win over the Miami Dolphins.

LB Dre Greenlaw
1 / 41

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
2 / 41

DL Samson Ebukam

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Daniel Brunskill, QB Brock Purdy
3 / 41

OL Daniel Brunskill, QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
4 / 41

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
5 / 41

LB Dre Greenlaw

Austin Ginn/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
6 / 41

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Special Teams
7 / 41

49ers Special Teams

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
8 / 41

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
9 / 41

OL Aaron Banks

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
10 / 41

LB Dre Greenlaw

Austin Ginn/49ers
OL Aaron Banks, T Trent Williams
11 / 41

OL Aaron Banks, T Trent Williams

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Offense
12 / 41

49ers Offense

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Nick Bosa, LB Fred Warner
13 / 41

DL Nick Bosa, LB Fred Warner

Austin Ginn/49ers
T Trent Williams, RB Christian McCaffrey
14 / 41

T Trent Williams, RB Christian McCaffrey

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Defense
15 / 41

49ers Defense

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE George Kittle, OL Mike McGlinchey
16 / 41

TE George Kittle, OL Mike McGlinchey

Austin Ginn/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
17 / 41

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
18 / 41

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
19 / 41

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
20 / 41

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
21 / 41

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk, TE George Kittle
22 / 41

FB Kyle Juszczyk, TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
23 / 41

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
24 / 41

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
25 / 41

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
26 / 41

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, LB Dre Greenlaw
27 / 41

DB Deommodore Lenoir, LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
28 / 41

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
29 / 41

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
30 / 41

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
31 / 41

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
32 / 41

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
33 / 41

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
34 / 41

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
35 / 41

RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Robbie Gould
36 / 41

K Robbie Gould

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
37 / 41

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
38 / 41

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa, DL Samson Ebukam, DL Arik Armstead
39 / 41

DL Nick Bosa, DL Samson Ebukam, DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
40 / 41

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
41 / 41

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Injury Updates on Jimmy Garoppolo

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.

news

Morning Report: New Power Ranking for the 49ers

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.

news

Morning Report: Top PFF Performers of Week 13

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.

news

Morning Report: Recapping the Win Against the Miami Dolphins

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know 49ers Cornerback Charvarius Ward

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.

news

Morning Report: Bosa Named NFC Defensive Player of the Month

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.

news

Morning Report: Vote Now for Your Favorite 49ers to Go the Pro Bowl Games

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.

news

Morning Report: PFF Lists 49ers Top Performers vs. Saints

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Shut Out the New Orleans Saints

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Move Up the Power Rankings

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.

news

Morning Report: Previewing the 49ers Matchup Against the Cardinals on 'MNF'

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.

Advertising