Morning Report: Highlights from the 49ers Preseason Opener

49ers Kick Off the Preseason vs. Raiders; Six Takeaways from #SFvLV

Football is officially back! The San Francisco 49ers kicked off their preseason slate in Las Vegas against the Raiders on Sunday afternoon following two joint practices with the team earlier in the week. While most of the 49ers projected starters participated in workouts, a majority of the first-team offense and defense did not suit up for the preseason opener. Sunday's contest featured younger players, draft picks, newcomers to the team and undrafted additions.