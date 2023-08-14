Morning Report: Highlights from the 49ers Preseason Opener

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, August 14th.
New and Notable
49ers Kick Off the Preseason vs. Raiders; Six Takeaways from #SFvLV
Football is officially back! The San Francisco 49ers kicked off their preseason slate in Las Vegas against the Raiders on Sunday afternoon following two joint practices with the team earlier in the week. While most of the 49ers projected starters participated in workouts, a majority of the first-team offense and defense did not suit up for the preseason opener. Sunday's contest featured younger players, draft picks, newcomers to the team and undrafted additions.
Stats and Facts from the First Half of #SFvsLV
The contest comes after a series of joint practices at Raiders headquarters.
Take a look at the top moments from the first half of #SFvsLV:
In the first quarter, defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell opened up the game for San Francisco's defense with a sack on his former team. He topped off the highlight debuting his fishing pole sack celebration as a member of the 49ers. The fishing pole celebration is in remembrance of Ferrell's father.
Press Pass
