Powered By

Morning Report: Gil Brandt's Top 100 2022 NFL Prospects

Apr 08, 2022 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, April 8.

New and Notable

Gil Brandt's Hot 100: Ranking Top Prospects in 2022 NFL Draft Class

The 2022 NFL Draft is set to kick off on Thursday, April 28 in Las Vegas. In preparation for the event, NFL.com Senior Analyst Gil Brandt named his top NFL prospects. The San Francisco 49ers currently sit without a first-round pick, with their first selection coming in the second round at No. 61 overall.

Top 5 NFL Prospects, Per Gil Brandt

  1. Edge Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
  2. OT Evan Neal, Alabama
  3. OT Ickey Ekwonu, N.C. State
  4. OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State
  5. Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

Ambry Thomas Gives Back in Humanitarian Trip to Somaliland

April marks the beginning of Ramadan, a month-long religious holiday observed by Muslims all over the world. Spiritual devotion, religious study and charitable giving are practiced throughout the holiest month in the Muslim calendar.

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ambry Thomas is spending part of his offseason embracing Ramadan and giving back to impoverished communities throughout Somaliland, an African country that borders Ethiopia. Thomas traveled thousands of miles with charitable nonprofit organizations Mercy-USA and Muslims of the World to raise awareness about the heartbreaking living conditions in Somaliland.

Read More >>>

In the Community

49ers PREP Hosts 2022 Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Local 8th-12th grade athletes gathered at Levi's® Stadium for the 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp fueled by Gatorade to fine tune their game through position-specific drills taught by 49ers players, coaches and alumni.

LB Fred Warner
1 / 78

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
Dana McLemore
2 / 78

Dana McLemore

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
3 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
4 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
5 / 78

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
6 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
7 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
8 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
9 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
10 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB Fred Warner
11 / 78

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
12 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
Eric Wright
13 / 78

Eric Wright

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
14 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
15 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
16 / 78

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
17 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
Bubba Paris
18 / 78

Bubba Paris

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
19 / 78

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
20 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
21 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
22 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
23 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
24 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
25 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
26 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
Eric Wright, LB Fred Warner, Darryl Pollard, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
27 / 78

Eric Wright, LB Fred Warner, Darryl Pollard, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
28 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
Tyrone Taylor
29 / 78

Tyrone Taylor

Meg Williams/49ers
Dennis Brown
30 / 78

Dennis Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
31 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
32 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
33 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
34 / 78

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
35 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
36 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
37 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
38 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
39 / 78

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
40 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
Eason Ramson
41 / 78

Eason Ramson

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
42 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB Fred Warner
43 / 78

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
44 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
45 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
46 / 78

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
47 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
48 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
Darryl Pollard
49 / 78

Darryl Pollard

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
50 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
51 / 78

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
52 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
53 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
54 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
55 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
56 / 78

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
57 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
58 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
59 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
60 / 78

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
61 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
62 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
63 / 78

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
64 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
65 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
66 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
67 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
68 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
69 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
Darryl Pollard
70 / 78

Darryl Pollard

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
71 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
72 / 78

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
73 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
74 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
75 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
76 / 78

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
77 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
78 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Morning Report: ESPN Ranks Top Remaining Free Agents

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers CB Travels to Somaliland for Water Relief Program

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: NFL.com Highlights 49ers Top Draft Needs

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: PFF Reveals 49ers Biggest Needs Following Free Agency

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Shanahan Discusses Jimmy G, Lance, Overtime and More

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Shanahan Speaks to Media at Annual League Meetings

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Re-Sign TE to a One-Year Deal

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Sign CB Dennard to a One-Year Deal

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Kerry Hyder Jr., Dontae Johnson Return to The Bay

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: NFL.com Puts 49ers at No. 6 on Latest Power Rankings

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Add a Wide Receiver and Safety in Free Agency

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

Advertising