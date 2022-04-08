Morning Report: Gil Brandt's Top 100 2022 NFL Prospects

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, April 8.
New and Notable
Gil Brandt's Hot 100: Ranking Top Prospects in 2022 NFL Draft Class
The 2022 NFL Draft is set to kick off on Thursday, April 28 in Las Vegas. In preparation for the event, NFL.com Senior Analyst Gil Brandt named his top NFL prospects. The San Francisco 49ers currently sit without a first-round pick, with their first selection coming in the second round at No. 61 overall.
Top 5 NFL Prospects, Per Gil Brandt
- Edge Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
- OT Evan Neal, Alabama
- OT Ickey Ekwonu, N.C. State
- OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State
- Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
Ambry Thomas Gives Back in Humanitarian Trip to Somaliland
April marks the beginning of Ramadan, a month-long religious holiday observed by Muslims all over the world. Spiritual devotion, religious study and charitable giving are practiced throughout the holiest month in the Muslim calendar.
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ambry Thomas is spending part of his offseason embracing Ramadan and giving back to impoverished communities throughout Somaliland, an African country that borders Ethiopia. Thomas traveled thousands of miles with charitable nonprofit organizations Mercy-USA and Muslims of the World to raise awareness about the heartbreaking living conditions in Somaliland.
In the Community
Local 8th-12th grade athletes gathered at Levi's® Stadium for the 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp fueled by Gatorade to fine tune their game through position-specific drills taught by 49ers players, coaches and alumni.