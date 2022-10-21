Powered By

Morning Report: Everything You Need to Know about National Tight Ends Day

Oct 21, 2022 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, October 21st.

New and Notable

George Kittle and the Evolution of 'National Tight Ends Day'

In Week 2 of 2018 against the Detroit Lions, former 49ers tight end Garrett Celek caught an 11-yard touchdown from Jimmy Garoppolo, where the tight end dragged two defenders along with him for the score. The quarterback joined the offense on the sideline to congratulate his teammates on the touchdown. On that day, "National Tight Ends Day" was born.

Press Pass

Say Cheese

Top Snaps as 49ers Players Hit the Practice Field for #KCvsSF 📸

View some of the top images from 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility as the team prepares for their Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
1 / 32

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, K Robbie Gould, CB Samuel Womack III
2 / 32

DB Deommodore Lenoir, K Robbie Gould, CB Samuel Womack III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
3 / 32

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Oren Burks
4 / 32

LB Oren Burks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
5 / 32

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
6 / 32

CB Ambry Thomas

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Danny Gray
7 / 32

WR Danny Gray

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Oren Burks
8 / 32

LB Oren Burks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Leroy Watson
9 / 32

OL Leroy Watson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore
10 / 32

OL Jaylon Moore

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Tay Martin
11 / 32

WR Tay Martin

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Qwuantrezz Knight
12 / 32

CB Qwuantrezz Knight

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
13 / 32

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offense
14 / 32

49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Tay Martin
15 / 32

WR Tay Martin

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kerry Hyder Jr.
16 / 32

DL Kerry Hyder Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
17 / 32

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Danny Gray
18 / 32

WR Danny Gray

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum
19 / 32

S George Odum

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
20 / 32

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Marlon Mack
21 / 32

RB Marlon Mack

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
22 / 32

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kevin Givens
23 / 32

DL Kevin Givens

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Dontae Johnson, WR Deebo Samuel
24 / 32

CB Dontae Johnson, WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
25 / 32

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
26 / 32

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Jason Verrett
27 / 32

CB Jason Verrett

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Marlon Mack
28 / 32

RB Marlon Mack

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
29 / 32

CB Samuel Womack III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Qwuantrezz Knight
30 / 32

CB Qwuantrezz Knight

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
31 / 32

DL Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa, DL Kemoko Turay
32 / 32

DL Nick Bosa, DL Kemoko Turay

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
