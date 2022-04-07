Morning Report: ESPN Ranks Top Remaining Free Agents

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, April 7.
New and Notable
NFL Free Agency 2022: Ranking the Best Remaining Free Agents Still Available on the Market
Following the first wave of free agency, ESPN Staff Writer Kevin Seifert edited the site's original Top 100 free agents list to see which elite players are still available.
Top 10 Remaining Free Agents
- Tyrann Mathieu, S
- Jadeveon Clowney, DE
- Stephon Gilmore, CB
- Landon Collins, S
- Jarvis Landry, WR
- Duane Brown, OT
- Odell Beckham Jr., WR
- Rob Gronkowski, TE
- Terrell Edmunds, S
- JC Tretter, C
Ambry Thomas Gives Back in Humanitarian Trip to Somaliland
April marks the beginning of Ramadan, a month-long religious holiday observed by Muslims all over the world. Spiritual devotion, religious study and charitable giving are practiced throughout the holiest month in the Muslim calendar.
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ambry Thomas is spending part of his offseason embracing Ramadan and giving back to impoverished communities throughout Somaliland, an African country that borders Ethiopia. Thomas traveled thousands of miles with charitable nonprofit organizations Mercy-USA and Muslims of the World to raise awareness about the heartbreaking living conditions in Somaliland.
Read More >>>
On This Day in The Bay: Goodbye Old Kezar
April 6, 1989
On this day in 1989, the Faithful gathered once more at the eastern edge of Golden Gate Park to say goodbye to Kezar Stadium, the first home of the San Francisco 49ers. The original structure of the storied venue was slated for demolition, but not before hosting one final celebration. Thousands of fans paid $30 to wander through the stadium and mingle on the field with such legendary former players as Y.A. Tittle, Bob St. Clair, R.C. Owens and Joe Perry.
Opened in 1925, Kezar Stadium was the primary site for college football in the Bay Area. Fans crowded onto bench seating in the original bowl-shaped structure to watch the St. Mary's Gaels, Santa Clara Broncos and University of San Francisco Dons light up the field in home contests. On September 28, 1940, Kezar hosted the first double-header in college football history with a game between Utah and Santa Clara that was followed by a matchup between Stanford and USF. Kezar was the site of the annual "Little Big Game" (a play on the annual "Big Game" played by Cal and Stanford) between rivals St. Mary's and Santa Clara. In its heyday, the "Little Big Game" drew crowds of 50,000 to watch these two powerhouses battle. Kezar was also the site of the annual East-West Game, a postseason matchup of college all-stars, from 1925-1941, 1943-1968 and 1971-1973.
Read More >>>
In the Community
Local 8th-12th grade athletes gathered at Levi's® Stadium for the 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp fueled by Gatorade to fine tune their game through position-specific drills taught by 49ers players, coaches and alumni.