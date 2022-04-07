Powered By

Morning Report: ESPN Ranks Top Remaining Free Agents

Apr 07, 2022 at 07:00 AM

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, April 7.

New and Notable

NFL Free Agency 2022: Ranking the Best Remaining Free Agents Still Available on the Market

Following the first wave of free agency, ESPN Staff Writer Kevin Seifert edited the site's original Top 100 free agents list to see which elite players are still available.

Top 10 Remaining Free Agents

  1. Tyrann Mathieu, S
  2. Jadeveon Clowney, DE
  3. Stephon Gilmore, CB
  4. Landon Collins, S
  5. Jarvis Landry, WR
  6. Duane Brown, OT
  7. Odell Beckham Jr., WR
  8. Rob Gronkowski, TE
  9. Terrell Edmunds, S
  10. JC Tretter, C

Ambry Thomas Gives Back in Humanitarian Trip to Somaliland

April marks the beginning of Ramadan, a month-long religious holiday observed by Muslims all over the world. Spiritual devotion, religious study and charitable giving are practiced throughout the holiest month in the Muslim calendar.

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ambry Thomas is spending part of his offseason embracing Ramadan and giving back to impoverished communities throughout Somaliland, an African country that borders Ethiopia. Thomas traveled thousands of miles with charitable nonprofit organizations Mercy-USA and Muslims of the World to raise awareness about the heartbreaking living conditions in Somaliland.

Read More >>>

On This Day in The Bay: Goodbye Old Kezar

April 6, 1989

On this day in 1989, the Faithful gathered once more at the eastern edge of Golden Gate Park to say goodbye to Kezar Stadium, the first home of the San Francisco 49ers. The original structure of the storied venue was slated for demolition, but not before hosting one final celebration. Thousands of fans paid $30 to wander through the stadium and mingle on the field with such legendary former players as Y.A. Tittle, Bob St. Clair, R.C. Owens and Joe Perry.

Opened in 1925, Kezar Stadium was the primary site for college football in the Bay Area. Fans crowded onto bench seating in the original bowl-shaped structure to watch the St. Mary's Gaels, Santa Clara Broncos and University of San Francisco Dons light up the field in home contests. On September 28, 1940, Kezar hosted the first double-header in college football history with a game between Utah and Santa Clara that was followed by a matchup between Stanford and USF. Kezar was the site of the annual "Little Big Game" (a play on the annual "Big Game" played by Cal and Stanford) between rivals St. Mary's and Santa Clara. In its heyday, the "Little Big Game" drew crowds of 50,000 to watch these two powerhouses battle. Kezar was also the site of the annual East-West Game, a postseason matchup of college all-stars, from 1925-1941, 1943-1968 and 1971-1973.

Read More >>>

In the Community

49ers PREP Hosts 2022 Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Local 8th-12th grade athletes gathered at Levi's® Stadium for the 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp fueled by Gatorade to fine tune their game through position-specific drills taught by 49ers players, coaches and alumni.

LB Fred Warner
1 / 78

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
Dana McLemore
2 / 78

Dana McLemore

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
3 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
4 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
5 / 78

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
6 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
7 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
8 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
9 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
10 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB Fred Warner
11 / 78

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
12 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
Eric Wright
13 / 78

Eric Wright

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
14 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
15 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
16 / 78

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
17 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
Bubba Paris
18 / 78

Bubba Paris

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
19 / 78

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
20 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
21 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
22 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
23 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
24 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
25 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
26 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
Eric Wright, LB Fred Warner, Darryl Pollard, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
27 / 78

Eric Wright, LB Fred Warner, Darryl Pollard, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
28 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
Tyrone Taylor
29 / 78

Tyrone Taylor

Meg Williams/49ers
Dennis Brown
30 / 78

Dennis Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
31 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
32 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
33 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
34 / 78

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
35 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
36 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
37 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
38 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
39 / 78

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
40 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
Eason Ramson
41 / 78

Eason Ramson

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
42 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB Fred Warner
43 / 78

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
44 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
45 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
46 / 78

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
47 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
48 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
Darryl Pollard
49 / 78

Darryl Pollard

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
50 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
51 / 78

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
52 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
53 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
54 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
55 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
56 / 78

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
57 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
58 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
59 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
60 / 78

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
61 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
62 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
63 / 78

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
64 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
65 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
66 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
67 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
68 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
69 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
Darryl Pollard
70 / 78

Darryl Pollard

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
71 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
72 / 78

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
73 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
74 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
75 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
76 / 78

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
77 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
78 / 78

2022 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

Kym Fortino/49ers
