Powered By

Morning Report: Draft, Free Agency and Other Dates to Circle on Your Calendar

Feb 09, 2022 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, February 9.

New and Notable

A Look at Key Dates in 49ers 2022 NFL Offseason Calendar

Following the close of the San Francisco 49ers 2021 season, the team has begun to turn the page to 2022. With the new league year set to kick off on March 16, San Francisco's brass will look to continue to tinker its roster in preparation for another run in 2022. Take a look at some key dates and deadlines for the NFL calendar this offseason, including free agency and the draft.

  • Feb. 19: HBCU Legacy Bowl
  • March 16: The 2022 League Year and Free Agency period begin
  • April 22: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets
  • April 28-30: NFL Draft

Read More >>>

2022 NFL Scouting Combine: Full List of Invited Prospects

The NFL released the list of players invited to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday. A total of 324 prospects are invited to attend this year's combine, which will take place in Indianapolis from March 1 through March 7.

See the Full List >>>

Say Cheese

Laken Tomlinson and Alex Mack Take In Views on Vegas’ High Roller

While Tomlinson and Mack were in Las Vegas for the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl, the offensive linemen took a ride on the High Roller at the Linq for city-wide views.

OL Laken Tomlinson
1 / 18

OL Laken Tomlinson

Meg Williams/49ers
The High Roller
2 / 18

The High Roller

Meg Williams/49ers
C Alex Mack, OL Laken Tomlinson
3 / 18

C Alex Mack, OL Laken Tomlinson

Meg Williams/49ers
C Alex Mack, OL Laken Tomlinson
4 / 18

C Alex Mack, OL Laken Tomlinson

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson
5 / 18

OL Laken Tomlinson

Meg Williams/49ers
C Alex Mack
6 / 18

C Alex Mack

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson
7 / 18

OL Laken Tomlinson

Meg Williams/49ers
C Alex Mack
8 / 18

C Alex Mack

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson
9 / 18

OL Laken Tomlinson

Meg Williams/49ers
C Alex Mack, OL Laken Tomlinson
10 / 18

C Alex Mack, OL Laken Tomlinson

Meg Williams/49ers
C Alex Mack
11 / 18

C Alex Mack

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson
12 / 18

OL Laken Tomlinson

Meg Williams/49ers
C Alex Mack, OL Laken Tomlinson
13 / 18

C Alex Mack, OL Laken Tomlinson

Meg Williams/49ers
C Alex Mack
14 / 18

C Alex Mack

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson
15 / 18

OL Laken Tomlinson

Meg Williams/49ers
C Alex Mack
16 / 18

C Alex Mack

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson
17 / 18

OL Laken Tomlinson

Meg Williams/49ers
C Alex Mack
18 / 18

C Alex Mack

Meg Williams/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Morning Report: What Trey Lance Learned from Jimmy Garoppolo in Year 1

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Recapping the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: PFF Highlights 49ers Offseason Needs

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Jimmy G Congratulates Tom Brady on His Retirement

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 5 Things We Learned from Lynch, Shanahan on Tuesday

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Players Recap 2021 Season

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: How Do Rams and 49ers Match Up Heading into NFC Championship

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Was Arden Key One of the 49ers Best Offseason Additions?

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on Williams, Samuel, Thomas

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers To Take on Rams After Win in Green Bay

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Bosa, Thomas Listed as Questionable for #SFvsGB

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
Advertising