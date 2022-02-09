Morning Report: Draft, Free Agency and Other Dates to Circle on Your Calendar

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, February 9.
New and Notable
A Look at Key Dates in 49ers 2022 NFL Offseason Calendar
Following the close of the San Francisco 49ers 2021 season, the team has begun to turn the page to 2022. With the new league year set to kick off on March 16, San Francisco's brass will look to continue to tinker its roster in preparation for another run in 2022. Take a look at some key dates and deadlines for the NFL calendar this offseason, including free agency and the draft.
- Feb. 19: HBCU Legacy Bowl
- March 16: The 2022 League Year and Free Agency period begin
- April 22: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets
- April 28-30: NFL Draft
2022 NFL Scouting Combine: Full List of Invited Prospects
The NFL released the list of players invited to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday. A total of 324 prospects are invited to attend this year's combine, which will take place in Indianapolis from March 1 through March 7.
Say Cheese
While Tomlinson and Mack were in Las Vegas for the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl, the offensive linemen took a ride on the High Roller at the Linq for city-wide views.