Powered By

Morning Report: Congratulations Bryant Young!

Feb 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, February 11.

New and Notable

'The Statistics Don't Tell the Story' of Bryant Young's Purpose-Filled Career

The 49ers were 8-3 heading into the Monday night matchup against the New York Giants. San Francisco's defense managed to hold quarterback Kent Graham and the Giants offense to just seven points in three and a half quarters. Fifth-year defensive tackle Bryant Young already notched multiple quarterback pressures, tackles and a run stop as the Giants continued to struggle to move the ball downfield.

Up 24-7 midway through the fourth quarter, Graham, under pressure, scrambled for a 2-yard gain. Linebacker Ken Norton Jr. made the tackle. As Norton Jr. brought the quarterback down, his helmet struck Young's lower leg and the defensive tackle immediately fell to the ground in discernable pain. Players from both teams hurriedly signaled the 49ers medical team, recognizing the severity of Young's injury.

Young suffered a career-threatening compound fracture of his tibia and fibula that would force him to miss the remainder of the season and potentially curtail his promising NFL career. An eighteen-inch metal rod was inserted into his tibia to support the fractured bones in his lower right leg.

Read More >>>

Bryant Young Named to Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

The Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed its class of 2022 during the NFL Honors on Thursday night, with former 49ers defensive lineman Bryant Young rightfully and deservingly adding his name among NFL greats.

Young adds to Tony Boselli, Cliff Branch, LeRoy Butler, Art McNally, Sam Mills, Richard Seymour and Dick Vermeil in this year's class.

San Francisco selected Young out of Notre Dame in the first round (seventh-overall) of the 1994 NFL Draft. He started all 16 games his rookie season, recording 49 tackles and six sacks, and aided a defense that surged San Francisco to its fifth Super Bowl title. In the team's decisive victory over the San Diego Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX, Young posted three tackles.

Read More >>>

75 for 75: Bryant Young, An Eight-Time Eshmont Winner

Earning the 49ers Len Eshmont Award once is an honor. Winning it eight times is an unprecedented show of respect.

Bryant Young garnered that level of reverence from his teammates during his 14 seasons as the anchor of the 49ers defensive line. It began on opening day of Young's rookie season when he chased down and sacked Raiders quarterback Jeff Hostetler for a 21-yard loss in his NFL debut.

Read More >>>

Say Cheese

97 Photos From Bryant Young's Hall of Fame Career

Look back at some of the best moments from Bryant Young's 14-year career with the San Francisco 49ers.

Bryant Young
1 / 97
Bryant Young
2 / 97
Bryant Young
3 / 97
Bryant Young
4 / 97
Bryant Young
5 / 97
Bryant Young
6 / 97
Bryant Young
7 / 97
Bryant Young
8 / 97
Bryant Young
9 / 97
Bryant Young
10 / 97
Bryant Young
11 / 97
Bryant Young
12 / 97
Bryant Young
13 / 97
Bryant Young
14 / 97
Bryant Young
15 / 97
Bryant Young
16 / 97
Bryant Young
17 / 97
Bryant Young
18 / 97
Bryant Young
19 / 97
Bryant Young
20 / 97
Bryant Young
21 / 97
Bryant Young
22 / 97
Bryant Young
23 / 97
Bryant Young
24 / 97
Bryant Young
25 / 97
Bryant Young
26 / 97
Bryant Young
27 / 97
Bryant Young
28 / 97
Bryant Young
29 / 97
Bryant Young
30 / 97
Bryant Young
31 / 97
Bryant Young
32 / 97
Bryant Young
33 / 97
Bryant Young
34 / 97
Bryant Young
35 / 97
Bryant Young
36 / 97
Bryant Young
37 / 97
Bryant Young
38 / 97
Bryant Young
39 / 97
Bryant Young
40 / 97
Bryant Young
41 / 97
Bryant Young
42 / 97
Bryant Young
43 / 97
Bryant Young
44 / 97
Bryant Young
45 / 97
Bryant Young
46 / 97
Bryant Young
47 / 97
Bryant Young
48 / 97
Bryant Young
49 / 97
Bryant Young
50 / 97
Bryant Young
51 / 97
Bryant Young
52 / 97
Bryant Young
53 / 97
Bryant Young
54 / 97
Bryant Young
55 / 97
Bryant Young
56 / 97
Bryant Young
57 / 97
Bryant Young
58 / 97
Bryant Young
59 / 97
Bryant Young
60 / 97
Bryant Young
61 / 97
Bryant Young
62 / 97
Bryant Young
63 / 97
Bryant Young
64 / 97
Bryant Young
65 / 97
Bryant Young
66 / 97
Bryant Young
67 / 97
Bryant Young
68 / 97
Bryant Young
69 / 97
Bryant Young
70 / 97
Bryant Young
71 / 97
Bryant Young
72 / 97
Bryant Young
73 / 97
Bryant Young
74 / 97
Bryant Young
75 / 97
Bryant Young
76 / 97
Bryant Young
77 / 97
Bryant Young
78 / 97
Bryant Young
79 / 97
Bryant Young
80 / 97
Bryant Young
81 / 97
Bryant Young
82 / 97
Bryant Young
83 / 97
Bryant Young
84 / 97
Bryant Young
85 / 97
Bryant Young
86 / 97
Bryant Young
87 / 97
Bryant Young
88 / 97
Bryant Young
89 / 97
Bryant Young
90 / 97
Bryant Young
91 / 97
Bryant Young
92 / 97
Bryant Young
93 / 97
Bryant Young
94 / 97
Bryant Young
95 / 97
Bryant Young
96 / 97
Bryant Young
97 / 97
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Alex Mack, Laken Tomlinson Talk Favorite 2021 Memories

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Draft, Free Agency and Other Dates to Circle on Your Calendar

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: What Trey Lance Learned from Jimmy Garoppolo in Year 1

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Recapping the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: PFF Highlights 49ers Offseason Needs

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Jimmy G Congratulates Tom Brady on His Retirement

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 5 Things We Learned from Lynch, Shanahan on Tuesday

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Players Recap 2021 Season

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: How Do Rams and 49ers Match Up Heading into NFC Championship

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Was Arden Key One of the 49ers Best Offseason Additions?

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on Williams, Samuel, Thomas

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
Advertising