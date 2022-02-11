Morning Report: Congratulations Bryant Young!

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
'The Statistics Don't Tell the Story' of Bryant Young's Purpose-Filled Career
The 49ers were 8-3 heading into the Monday night matchup against the New York Giants. San Francisco's defense managed to hold quarterback Kent Graham and the Giants offense to just seven points in three and a half quarters. Fifth-year defensive tackle Bryant Young already notched multiple quarterback pressures, tackles and a run stop as the Giants continued to struggle to move the ball downfield.
Up 24-7 midway through the fourth quarter, Graham, under pressure, scrambled for a 2-yard gain. Linebacker Ken Norton Jr. made the tackle. As Norton Jr. brought the quarterback down, his helmet struck Young's lower leg and the defensive tackle immediately fell to the ground in discernable pain. Players from both teams hurriedly signaled the 49ers medical team, recognizing the severity of Young's injury.
Young suffered a career-threatening compound fracture of his tibia and fibula that would force him to miss the remainder of the season and potentially curtail his promising NFL career. An eighteen-inch metal rod was inserted into his tibia to support the fractured bones in his lower right leg.
Bryant Young Named to Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022
The Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed its class of 2022 during the NFL Honors on Thursday night, with former 49ers defensive lineman Bryant Young rightfully and deservingly adding his name among NFL greats.
Young adds to Tony Boselli, Cliff Branch, LeRoy Butler, Art McNally, Sam Mills, Richard Seymour and Dick Vermeil in this year's class.
San Francisco selected Young out of Notre Dame in the first round (seventh-overall) of the 1994 NFL Draft. He started all 16 games his rookie season, recording 49 tackles and six sacks, and aided a defense that surged San Francisco to its fifth Super Bowl title. In the team's decisive victory over the San Diego Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX, Young posted three tackles.
75 for 75: Bryant Young, An Eight-Time Eshmont Winner
Earning the 49ers Len Eshmont Award once is an honor. Winning it eight times is an unprecedented show of respect.
Bryant Young garnered that level of reverence from his teammates during his 14 seasons as the anchor of the 49ers defensive line. It began on opening day of Young's rookie season when he chased down and sacked Raiders quarterback Jeff Hostetler for a 21-yard loss in his NFL debut.
