Morning Report: Breaking Down the 49ers Biggest Strengths in 2023

May 22, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, May 22nd.

New and Notable

What Are the 49ers Biggest Strengths in 2023? | 1st & 10

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:

  • 1:30 - Highlighting some of the biggest moments so far in the 49ers offseason
  • 2:30 - Where ProFootballFocus ranked the 49ers amongst all teams in the league
  • 2:52 - What are the 49ers biggest strengths in 2023?
  • 5:45 - 49ers rookies to watch during the 2023 season
  • 7:55 - Where Pro Football Network ranked the 49ers amongst all teams in the league
  • 9:56 - Where ESPN ranked the 49ers amongst all teams in the league

5 Things to Know: Brayden Willis

With San Francisco's seventh pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected Brayden Willis from the University of Oklahoma 247th overall.

Willis attended James Martin High School in Arlington, Texas, where he was ranked the 19th tight end in the nation by ESPN.

He finished his high school career with 56 receptions for 909 yards and 10 touchdowns. The tight end was named Texas District 4-6A's Most Valuable Player his senior year.

What to Watch

Say Cheese

49ers Host 2023 Rookie Minicamp

View some of the best photos from the San Francisco 49ers rookie minicamp.

2023 San Francisco 49ers
1 / 46

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Cameron Latu
2 / 46

TE Cameron Latu

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Ronald Awatt
3 / 46

RB Ronald Awatt

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Avery Young
4 / 46

S Avery Young

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Brayden Willis
5 / 46

TE Brayden Willis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Steven Montez
6 / 46

QB Steven Montez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
7 / 46

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Isaiah Winstead
8 / 46

WR Isaiah Winstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Shae Wyatt
9 / 46

WR Shae Wyatt

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
10 / 46

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Darius Williams
11 / 46

S Darius Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Robert Beal Jr.
12 / 46

DL Robert Beal Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Khalan Laborn
13 / 46

RB Khalan Laborn

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Jake Moody
14 / 46

K Jake Moody

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dee Winters, LB Mariano Sori-Marin, LB Jalen Graham
15 / 46

LB Dee Winters, LB Mariano Sori-Marin, LB Jalen Graham

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Clayton Thorson
16 / 46

QB Clayton Thorson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Robert Beal Jr.
17 / 46

DL Robert Beal Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Clayton Thorson
18 / 46

QB Clayton Thorson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Shae Wyatt
19 / 46

WR Shae Wyatt

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Cameron Latu
20 / 46

TE Cameron Latu

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dee Winters
21 / 46

LB Dee Winters

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jalen Graham
22 / 46

LB Jalen Graham

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Jake Moody
23 / 46

K Jake Moody

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
24 / 46

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
25 / 46

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Brayden Willis
26 / 46

TE Brayden Willis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Cameron Latu
27 / 46

TE Cameron Latu

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Gavin Schoenwald
28 / 46

TE Gavin Schoenwald

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Mariano Sori-Marin
29 / 46

LB Mariano Sori-Marin

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Tay Martin
30 / 46

WR Tay Martin

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jalen Graham
31 / 46

LB Jalen Graham

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Qwuantrezz Knight
32 / 46

CB Qwuantrezz Knight

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Clayton Thorson
33 / 46

QB Clayton Thorson

K Jake Moody
34 / 46

K Jake Moody

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jalen Graham
35 / 46

LB Jalen Graham

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tayler Hawkins
36 / 46

S Tayler Hawkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Khalan Laborn
37 / 46

RB Khalan Laborn

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Isaiah Winstead
38 / 46

WR Isaiah Winstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Spencer Waege
39 / 46

DL Spencer Waege

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Steven Montez
40 / 46

QB Steven Montez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Brayden Willis
41 / 46

TE Brayden Willis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Jake Moody
42 / 46

K Jake Moody

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Blaine Hoover
43 / 46

DL Blaine Hoover

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
44 / 46

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
45 / 46

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Mariano Sori-Marin
46 / 46

LB Mariano Sori-Marin

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Listen In

