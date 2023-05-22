Morning Report: Breaking Down the 49ers Biggest Strengths in 2023

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
What Are the 49ers Biggest Strengths in 2023? | 1st & 10
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:
- 1:30 - Highlighting some of the biggest moments so far in the 49ers offseason
- 2:30 - Where ProFootballFocus ranked the 49ers amongst all teams in the league
- 2:52 - What are the 49ers biggest strengths in 2023?
- 5:45 - 49ers rookies to watch during the 2023 season
- 7:55 - Where Pro Football Network ranked the 49ers amongst all teams in the league
- 9:56 - Where ESPN ranked the 49ers amongst all teams in the league
5 Things to Know: Brayden Willis
With San Francisco's seventh pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected Brayden Willis from the University of Oklahoma 247th overall.
Willis attended James Martin High School in Arlington, Texas, where he was ranked the 19th tight end in the nation by ESPN.
He finished his high school career with 56 receptions for 909 yards and 10 touchdowns. The tight end was named Texas District 4-6A's Most Valuable Player his senior year.
What to Watch
Say Cheese
