Morning Report:  Bosa Named NFC Defensive Player of the Month

New and Notable
Nick Bosa Named NFC Defensive Player of the Month
San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Month for November, the NFL announced Thursday morning.
The 49ers only had three games this past month, and per PFF, the defensive lineman came away with 10.0 tackles, five tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and 10 quarterback hits, helping lead the team to a perfect 3-0 record in that span.
49ers Prepare for Dolphins and Many Familiar Faces; Week 13 Injury Updates
The San Francisco 49ers (7-4) Week 13 matchup against the Miami Dolphins (8-3) has lots of layers to it. San Francisco and their No.1 rated defense will pay host to the league's third ranked offense led by Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Both teams are riding win streaks of at least four games, and come Sunday something's got to give.
Vote Your Favorite 49ers Players to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games
Faithful, it's Pro Bowl voting time!
Help us get your favorite San Francisco 49ers players to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium on February 5, 2023.
The traditional Pro Bowl is getting a shakeup in 2023, taking on a new, week-long format and a new name - the Pro Bowl Games. Pro Bowl players will participate in skills competitions and the league's first-ever AFC vs. NFC flag football game.
Vote for your favorite 49ers players now at 49ers.com/vote.
Off the Field: 49ers Raise Awareness to Personal Causes with My Cause My Cleats 👟
The San Francisco 49ers will reveal their passions beyond the game through their customized footwear for the NFL's 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign in Week 13. In Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins at Levi's® Stadium, players have the opportunity to represent their chosen organization through their personally designed cleats to raise awareness for a cause that is important to them.