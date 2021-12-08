Powered By

Morning Report: Armstead Named 49ers Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee

Dec 08, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, December 8.

New and Notable

Arik Armstead Named 49ers Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

The San Francisco 49ers announced DL Arik Armstead as their 2021 nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide marking his second consecutive nomination for one of the NFL's most prestigious awards. Named after the late Hall of Fame running back of the Chicago Bears, the award is given annually to a player demonstrating outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.

Since being drafted by the 49ers in the first round (17th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft, Armstead has been a consistent philanthropist, with a particular focus on education and his hometown of Sacramento, Calif. In September of 2021, Armstead made his largest donation to date when he pledged $250,000 to Mercy Housing California, an affordable housing organization in Sacramento, to create the Armstead Academy, gaining him recognition as the Week 4 NFLPA Community MVP.

Fans are encouraged to participate in Nationwide's 7th annual Charity Challenge, a social media campaign designed to support and promote team nominees. Fans can vote on Twitter by using #WPMOYChallenge followed by their favorite nominee's last name or Twitter handle. The player whose unique hashtag is used the most between Dec. 7 and Jan. 17 will receive a $25,000 contribution to his charity of choice, while the second and third place finishers will receive $10,000 and $5,000 donations, all courtesy of Nationwide. Hashtag information and official rules can be found at nfl.com/manoftheyear.

Read More >>>

Storytime with Arik Armstead

Armstead took his virtual Storytime series to an in-person venue for the first time, visiting the Boys and Girls Club of Silicon Valley Alviso Clubhouse.

Arik Armstead Joins 2nd Graders for Storytime with Arik Armstead

Arik Armstead took his virtual Storytime series to an in-person venue for the first time, visiting the Boys and Girls Club of Silicon Valley Alviso Clubhouse.

DL Arik Armstead
1 / 21

DL Arik Armstead

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
2 / 21

DL Arik Armstead

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
3 / 21

DL Arik Armstead

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
4 / 21

DL Arik Armstead

Meg Williams/49ers
Storytime with Arik Armstead
5 / 21

Storytime with Arik Armstead

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
6 / 21

DL Arik Armstead

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
7 / 21

DL Arik Armstead

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
8 / 21

DL Arik Armstead

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
9 / 21

DL Arik Armstead

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
10 / 21

DL Arik Armstead

Meg Williams/49ers
Storytime with Arik Armstead
11 / 21

Storytime with Arik Armstead

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
12 / 21

DL Arik Armstead

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
13 / 21

DL Arik Armstead

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
14 / 21

DL Arik Armstead

Meg Williams/49ers
Storytime with Arik Armstead
15 / 21

Storytime with Arik Armstead

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
16 / 21

DL Arik Armstead

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
17 / 21

DL Arik Armstead

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
18 / 21

DL Arik Armstead

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
19 / 21

DL Arik Armstead

Meg Williams/49ers
Storytime with Arik Armstead
20 / 21

Storytime with Arik Armstead

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
21 / 21

DL Arik Armstead

Meg Williams/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

In the Community

Arik Armstead's Best Moments in the Community

To honor his extensive work in the community, with the team and the Armstead Academic Project, the 49ers have named Armstead as their 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee, presented by Nationwide.

DL Arik Armstead
1 / 44
Top Photos of Arik Armstead's Work in the Community
2 / 44
Storytime with Arik Armstead DL Arik Armstead September 2020
3 / 44
DL Arik Armstead Armstead Academic Project
4 / 44
DL Arik Armstead
5 / 44
Top Photos of Arik Armstead's Work in the Community
6 / 44
Top Photos of Arik Armstead's Work in the Community
7 / 44
Top Photos of Arik Armstead's Work in the Community
8 / 44
DL Arik Armstead
9 / 44
DL Arik Armstead
10 / 44
Top Photos of Arik Armstead's Work in the Community
11 / 44
Top Photos of Arik Armstead's Work in the Community
12 / 44
Top Photos of Arik Armstead's Work in the Community
13 / 44
Top Photos of Arik Armstead's Work in the Community
14 / 44
Top Photos of Arik Armstead's Work in the Community
15 / 44
Top Photos of Arik Armstead's Work in the Community
16 / 44
Top Photos of Arik Armstead's Work in the Community
17 / 44
Top Photos of Arik Armstead's Work in the Community
18 / 44
Top Photos of Arik Armstead's Work in the Community
19 / 44
Top Photos of Arik Armstead's Work in the Community
20 / 44
Top Photos of Arik Armstead's Work in the Community
21 / 44
Top Photos of Arik Armstead's Work in the Community
22 / 44
Top Photos of Arik Armstead's Work in the Community
23 / 44
Top Photos of Arik Armstead's Work in the Community
24 / 44
Top Photos of Arik Armstead's Work in the Community
25 / 44
Top Photos of Arik Armstead's Work in the Community
26 / 44
Top Photos of Arik Armstead's Work in the Community
27 / 44
Top Photos of Arik Armstead's Work in the Community
28 / 44
Top Photos of Arik Armstead's Work in the Community
29 / 44
Top Photos of Arik Armstead's Work in the Community
30 / 44
Top Photos of Arik Armstead's Work in the Community
31 / 44
Top Photos of Arik Armstead's Work in the Community
32 / 44
Top Photos of Arik Armstead's Work in the Community
33 / 44
Top Photos of Arik Armstead's Work in the Community
34 / 44
Top Photos of Arik Armstead's Work in the Community
35 / 44
Top Photos of Arik Armstead's Work in the Community
36 / 44
Top Photos of Arik Armstead's Work in the Community
37 / 44
Top Photos of Arik Armstead's Work in the Community
38 / 44
Top Photos of Arik Armstead's Work in the Community
39 / 44
Top Photos of Arik Armstead's Work in the Community
40 / 44
Top Photos of Arik Armstead's Work in the Community
41 / 44
Top Photos of Arik Armstead's Work in the Community
42 / 44
Top Photos of Arik Armstead's Work in the Community
43 / 44
Top Photos of Arik Armstead's Work in the Community
44 / 44
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Updates on Samuel, Warner, Cannon, Moseley, Mitchell

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: #SFvsSEA Week 13 Game Recap

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers, Seahawks Week 13 Fantasy Preview

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Joe Staley Previews 49ers Week 13 Matchup in Seattle

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Where Do 49ers Land in Power Rankings Following #MINvsSF

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Players Grades for #MINvsSF; Updates on Samuel, Warner

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers Week 12 Win Over the Vikings

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Where Do 49ers Stand in Latest Power Rankings?

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Defensive Playmakers Receive High Marks from PFF

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Recapping #SFvsJAX

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Sit or Start, Fantasy Options for 49ers vs. Jaguars

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
Advertising