Morning Report: Armstead Named 49ers Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee

New and Notable

Arik Armstead Named 49ers Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

The San Francisco 49ers announced DL Arik Armstead as their 2021 nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide marking his second consecutive nomination for one of the NFL's most prestigious awards. Named after the late Hall of Fame running back of the Chicago Bears, the award is given annually to a player demonstrating outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.

Since being drafted by the 49ers in the first round (17th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft, Armstead has been a consistent philanthropist, with a particular focus on education and his hometown of Sacramento, Calif. In September of 2021, Armstead made his largest donation to date when he pledged $250,000 to Mercy Housing California, an affordable housing organization in Sacramento, to create the Armstead Academy, gaining him recognition as the Week 4 NFLPA Community MVP.