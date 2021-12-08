Morning Report: Armstead Named 49ers Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, December 8.
New and Notable
Arik Armstead Named 49ers Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year
The San Francisco 49ers announced DL Arik Armstead as their 2021 nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide marking his second consecutive nomination for one of the NFL's most prestigious awards. Named after the late Hall of Fame running back of the Chicago Bears, the award is given annually to a player demonstrating outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.
Since being drafted by the 49ers in the first round (17th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft, Armstead has been a consistent philanthropist, with a particular focus on education and his hometown of Sacramento, Calif. In September of 2021, Armstead made his largest donation to date when he pledged $250,000 to Mercy Housing California, an affordable housing organization in Sacramento, to create the Armstead Academy, gaining him recognition as the Week 4 NFLPA Community MVP.
Fans are encouraged to participate in Nationwide's 7th annual Charity Challenge, a social media campaign designed to support and promote team nominees. Fans can vote on Twitter by using #WPMOYChallenge followed by their favorite nominee's last name or Twitter handle. The player whose unique hashtag is used the most between Dec. 7 and Jan. 17 will receive a $25,000 contribution to his charity of choice, while the second and third place finishers will receive $10,000 and $5,000 donations, all courtesy of Nationwide. Hashtag information and official rules can be found at nfl.com/manoftheyear.
Storytime with Arik Armstead
Armstead took his virtual Storytime series to an in-person venue for the first time, visiting the Boys and Girls Club of Silicon Valley Alviso Clubhouse.
In the Community
To honor his extensive work in the community, with the team and the Armstead Academic Project, the 49ers have named Armstead as their 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee, presented by Nationwide.