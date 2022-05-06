Morning Report: Arik Armstead Goes Back to School

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, May 6.
New and Notable
Arik Armstead Becomes a 6th Grader for the Day
Arik Armstead went back to the 6th grade to show what it looks like to be the "Big Man" on campus. Follow Armstead as he lived the life of a student for the day going to class, recess, lunch, doing homework and tutoring. The defensive lineman also gave an in-depth first look into the new Armstead Academy after school program. Watch the full video below 👇
Free Agent Facts: Malik Turner
In 2020, Malik Turner home state awarded him an "Outstanding Commitment To Sportsmanship" award in honor of Black History Month. The Illinois State Treasurer, Michael Frerichs, celebrated Turner for his journey to the NFL, his commitment to the community and serving as a role model for the Illinois youth.
"It was special," Turner said. "It was a great honor to be amongst all of the great awardees, knowing what they've done and will continue to do in the community and in the world… I was just thankful that the Illinois State Treasurer, Treasurer Frerichs, allowed me to be up here and recognize me. It was a great moment and I'm really grateful."
Say Cheese
Relive the 49ers matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at Azteca Stadium, the first-ever regular season NFL game played outside the United States.