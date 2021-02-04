Powered By

Morning Report: Analysts Review How 49ers Can Return to the Top of the NFC

Feb 04, 2021 at 07:30 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Thursday, February 4.

New and Notable

How Each NFC Team Can Take the Bucs Place at Super Bowl LVI

This Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs are sett to face off in Super Bowl LV. Around the NFL editor Gregg Rosenthal looked at the other 15 NFC franchises to spotlight one thing each team must do to pave a pathway to Super Bowl LVI. Check out what Rosenthal recommended for the 49ers, here.

Inside the Oval: Keiana Martin, 49ers Senior Team Reporter

In the ninth episode of "Inside the Oval" presented by Dignity Health, Keiana Martin discussed the day-to-day of an NFL team reporter, tips to invest in yourself and getting your dream job, how the diversity and inclusion landscape is evolving in sports and shared her 49ers 2021 season prediction.

Listen Now: 49ers.com/audio | Spotify | Apple Podcasts

49ers Female Ownership: Matriarchs of the Red & Gold

The 49ers matriarchs, past and present, have cultivated a longstanding culture within the organization that focuses on family values, community engagement and championship football. Click here to read about the work of Josephine and Jane Morabito and Denise DeBartolo York.

Quick Hits

Along with Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow and Justin Jefferson, Brandon Aiyuk has the highest PFF WAR among rookies in 2020.

--

In their latest list of the Top 10 greatest Super Bowl performances in the Pro Football Focus era, the analytics site included Nick Bosa﻿'s Super Bowl LIV performance against the Chiefs. Bosa registered 12 quarterback pressures, a Super Bowl record, adding one quarterback hit and one sack.

WAR, a stat most commonly used in baseball, represents the amount of wins a player gives a team vs. a replacement-level player.

