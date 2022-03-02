Morning Report: Analyst Talks Players 49ers Should Watch in the Draft

49ers Open Applications for the 'Follow Your Bliss' Award Grants

The San Francisco 49ers Foundation and 49ers EDU presented by Chevron today opened the application window for the 2022 Dr. Harry Edwards "Follow Your Bliss" Award Grants presented by the College Football Playoff (CFP) Foundation's Extra Yard for Teachers program and Micron Technology, Inc. Now in its fifth iteration, the annual grant program honors five of the best educators across the Bay Area who are committed to having a positive and lasting impact on Bay Area youth. Educators can be nominated at 49ers.com/bliss from now until March 31st.