Morning Report: Analyst Talks Players 49ers Should Watch in the Draft

Mar 02, 2022 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, March 2.

New and Notable

Daniel Jeremiah Pinpoints Two Players 49ers Can Target Early in Draft

Following last year's decision to move up nine spots to ultimately select quarterback Trey Lance﻿, the San Francisco 49ers are currently preparing for this year's NFL Draft void of a first-round selection.

This marks the first time since 1996 that the 49ers are not scheduled to make a first-round selection, dating back to when San Francisco traded its 1995 first-, third- and fourth-round picks and a 1996 first rounder to the Cleveland Browns for a 1995 first-round selection that went to drafting wide receiver J.J. Stokes with the 10th-overall pick.

As it stands now heading into the 2022 NFL Draft, the 49ers won't make their first pick until midway through the second round. However, NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes there are a lot of quality starters beyond the first 32 picks, including two target areas for the 49ers come April: cornerback and offensive line.

49ers Open Applications for the 'Follow Your Bliss' Award Grants

The San Francisco 49ers Foundation and 49ers EDU presented by Chevron today opened the application window for the 2022 Dr. Harry Edwards "Follow Your Bliss" Award Grants presented by the College Football Playoff (CFP) Foundation's Extra Yard for Teachers program and Micron Technology, Inc. Now in its fifth iteration, the annual grant program honors five of the best educators across the Bay Area who are committed to having a positive and lasting impact on Bay Area youth. Educators can be nominated at 49ers.com/bliss from now until March 31st.

Thanks to the generosity from the CFP Foundation and Micron, a total of $25,000 will be awarded to five separate educators for the purchase of any in-classroom or digital materials for the upcoming academic year beginning Fall 2022. Winners will also receive mentorship from Dr. Edwards for themselves and their fellow educators, along with an invitation to the annual award ceremony with family, friends and colleagues. Educators can be nominated for one of the five following categories: K-5th grade, 6th-8th grade, 9th-12th grade, Community Educators and Administration.

Say Cheese

49ers Combine Headshots

View headshots of current 49ers players at the NFL Scouting Combine.

TE George Kittle
1 / 30

TE George Kittle

Ben Liebenberg
WR Deebo Samuel
2 / 30

WR Deebo Samuel

T Trent Williams
3 / 30

T Trent Williams

Ben Liebenberg
LB Fred Warner
4 / 30

LB Fred Warner

Ben Liebenberg
DL Nick Bosa
5 / 30

DL Nick Bosa

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
6 / 30

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

LB Dre Greenlaw
7 / 30

LB Dre Greenlaw

DL Dee Ford
8 / 30

DL Dee Ford

aiyuk
9 / 30
Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
DL Arik Armstead
10 / 30

DL Arik Armstead

P Mitch Wishnowksy
11 / 30

P Mitch Wishnowksy

mack
12 / 30
2009 AP
DL Kevin Givens
13 / 30

DL Kevin Givens

LB Azeez Al-Shaair
14 / 30

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

DL Kentavius Street
15 / 30

DL Kentavius Street

LB Marcell Harris
16 / 30

LB Marcell Harris

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
17 / 30

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

DL D.J. Jones
18 / 30

DL D.J. Jones

DB Jason Verrett
19 / 30

DB Jason Verrett

jennings
20 / 30
Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
LB Mark Nzeocha
21 / 30
S Jaquiski Tartt
22 / 30

S Jaquiski Tartt

sanu
23 / 30
Ben Liebenberg
OL Daniel Brunskill
24 / 30

OL Daniel Brunskill

S Jimmie Ward
25 / 30

S Jimmie Ward

TE Jordan Matthews
26 / 30

TE Jordan Matthews

OL Laken Tomlinson
27 / 30

OL Laken Tomlinson

key
28 / 30
CB Dontae Johnson
29 / 30

CB Dontae Johnson

T Mike McGlinchey
30 / 30

T Mike McGlinchey

Save the Date

The 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp fueled by Gatorade is coming to Levi's® Stadium on April 2.

Fine tune your game and learn from 49ers alumni at the full-day camp for rising 8th-12th grade athletes.

Register now for early bird pricing >>>

