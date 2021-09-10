Powered By

Morning Report: Alex Mack Previews 2021 Season

Sep 10, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Friday, September 10.

New and Notable

49ers Unscripted - Ep. 21: ﻿Alex Mack﻿

Mack discussed the chemistry along the 49ers offensive line, the challenges he and his teammates face when practicing against San Francisco's D-line and gave insight into his budding relationship with former left tackle Joe Staley.

Listen below or on the following platforms: 49ers.com/audio | Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Ways to Watch and Listen to 49ers vs. Lions in Week 1

The regular season has finally arrived, and to kick off the 2021 season the 49ers will travel to "Motor City" to take on the Detroit Lions at 10:00 am PT on Sunday, September 12. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

SNICKERS Rookie Mistake of the Year

SNICKERS, 'The Official Chocolate Bar Sponsor of the NFL,' has announced a new program to get fans even more excited for the football season, "SNICKERS Rookie Mistake of the Year," that rewards NFL fans for sharing rookie mistakes.

A rookie mistake isn't an error that occurs due to bad luck, but instead it's a funny misstep made when you're off your game. For example, leaving your tickets to the game at home and not realizing until you get to the stadium, rookie mistake! 

At the end of the regular season, one rookie mistake will be crowned 'SNICKERS Rookie Mistake of the Year' with the fan winning two tickets to Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles.

Fans can submit rookie mistake entries and learn more at snickersrookiemistakes.com or share their rookie mistake on social using #SNICKERSROOKIEMISTAKE.

Say Cheese

49ers Players Hit the Field to Prepare for Week 1

Check out some of the best photos from this week's practices as the 49ers begin preparations for their Week 1 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

CB Jason Verrett
1 / 60

CB Jason Verrett

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL D.J. Jones
2 / 60

DL D.J. Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
3 / 60

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
4 / 60

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam, DL Nick Bosa
5 / 60

DL Samson Ebukam, DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
6 / 60

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
7 / 60

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
8 / 60

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga, CB Ambry Thomas, DB Deommodore Lenoir
9 / 60

S Talanoa Hufanga, CB Ambry Thomas, DB Deommodore Lenoir

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
10 / 60

T Mike McGlinchey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
11 / 60

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
12 / 60

TE Ross Dwelley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward, CB Jason Verrett
13 / 60

DB Jimmie Ward, CB Jason Verrett

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Raheem Mostert
14 / 60

RB Raheem Mostert

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
15 / 60

TE Charlie Woerner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Jared Mayden
16 / 60

S Jared Mayden

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Trey Sermon
17 / 60

RB Trey Sermon

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB JaMycal Hasty
18 / 60

RB JaMycal Hasty

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
19 / 60

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
20 / 60

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Robbie Gould
21 / 60

K Robbie Gould

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Fred Warner
22 / 60

LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB JaMycal Hasty
23 / 60

RB JaMycal Hasty

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
24 / 60

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
25 / 60

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
26 / 60

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2021 49ers
27 / 60

2021 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson
28 / 60

OL Laken Tomlinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Alfredo Gutierrez, OL Senio Kelemete
29 / 60

OL Alfredo Gutierrez, OL Senio Kelemete

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Nate Sudfeld
30 / 60

QB Nate Sudfeld

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2021 49ers
31 / 60

2021 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
32 / 60

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson
33 / 60

OL Laken Tomlinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2021 49ers
34 / 60

2021 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore
35 / 60

OL Jaylon Moore

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
36 / 60

OL Aaron Banks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Marcell Harris
37 / 60

LB Marcell Harris

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
38 / 60

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB JaMycal Hasty
39 / 60

RB JaMycal Hasty

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
40 / 60

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
41 / 60

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
42 / 60

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
43 / 60

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
44 / 60

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Robbie Gould
45 / 60

K Robbie Gould

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
46 / 60

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
47 / 60

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2021 49ers
48 / 60

2021 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
49 / 60

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
50 / 60

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arden Key
51 / 60

DL Arden Key

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Alex Barrett
52 / 60

DL Alex Barrett

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
53 / 60

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2021 49ers
54 / 60

2021 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
C Alex Mack, OL Jake Brendel
55 / 60

C Alex Mack, OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Alex Barrett
56 / 60

DL Alex Barrett

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Jason Verrett
57 / 60

CB Jason Verrett

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
58 / 60

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
59 / 60

CB Ambry Thomas

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2021 49ers
60 / 60

2021 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Press Pass

Advertising