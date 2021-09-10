Morning Report: Alex Mack Previews 2021 Season

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Friday, September 10.
New and Notable
49ers Unscripted - Ep. 21: Alex Mack
Mack discussed the chemistry along the 49ers offensive line, the challenges he and his teammates face when practicing against San Francisco's D-line and gave insight into his budding relationship with former left tackle Joe Staley.
Listen below or on the following platforms: 49ers.com/audio | Apple Podcasts | Spotify
Ways to Watch and Listen to 49ers vs. Lions in Week 1
The regular season has finally arrived, and to kick off the 2021 season the 49ers will travel to "Motor City" to take on the Detroit Lions at 10:00 am PT on Sunday, September 12. Here are all the ways to follow the game.
SNICKERS Rookie Mistake of the Year
SNICKERS, 'The Official Chocolate Bar Sponsor of the NFL,' has announced a new program to get fans even more excited for the football season, "SNICKERS Rookie Mistake of the Year," that rewards NFL fans for sharing rookie mistakes.
A rookie mistake isn't an error that occurs due to bad luck, but instead it's a funny misstep made when you're off your game. For example, leaving your tickets to the game at home and not realizing until you get to the stadium, rookie mistake!
At the end of the regular season, one rookie mistake will be crowned 'SNICKERS Rookie Mistake of the Year' with the fan winning two tickets to Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles.
Fans can submit rookie mistake entries and learn more at snickersrookiemistakes.com or share their rookie mistake on social using #SNICKERSROOKIEMISTAKE.
Say Cheese
Check out some of the best photos from this week's practices as the 49ers begin preparations for their Week 1 matchup against the Detroit Lions.