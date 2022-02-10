Morning Report: Alex Mack, Laken Tomlinson Talk Favorite 2021 Memories

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, February 10.
New and Notable
ESPN, PFF Identify 49ers Top Offseason Need
The start of free agency is just over five weeks away, meanwhile, we're about two months shy of the 2022 NFL Draft. However, over the course of the next several weeks, pundits will continue to assess teams' offseason needs and targets as the NFL calendar begins turning to the 2022 season.
With the San Francisco 49ers 2021 campaign in the rearview, pundits have begun to review areas for improvement for the club this offseason.
ESPN.com and football analytics site Pro Football Focus both compiled preliminary lists of offseason needs and priorities for all 32 NFL teams, believing the 49ers should focus on shoring up their secondary.
Linq-ing Up with Laken Tomlinson and Alex Mack in Las Vegas
Pro Bowlers Alex Mack and Laken Tomlinson went 550 feet into the air to talk football, share their favorite 2021 memories and take in the city views on the High Roller Observation Wheel. Watch the full video below 👇
A Look at Key Dates in 49ers 2022 NFL Offseason Calendar
Following the close of the San Francisco 49ers 2021 season, the team has begun to turn the page to 2022. With the new league year set to kick off on March 16, San Francisco's brass will look to continue to tinker its roster in preparation for another run in 2022. Take a look at some key dates and deadlines for the NFL calendar this offseason, including free agency and the draft.
- Feb. 19: HBCU Legacy Bowl
- March 16: The 2022 League Year and Free Agency period begin
- April 22: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets
- April 28-30: NFL Draft
Mark Your Calendars
NFL Honors airs tonight at 6 pm PT on ABC and will be simulcast on ESPN+ and NFL Network.
