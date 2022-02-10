Powered By

Morning Report: Alex Mack, Laken Tomlinson Talk Favorite 2021 Memories

Feb 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, February 10.

New and Notable

ESPN, PFF Identify 49ers Top Offseason Need

The start of free agency is just over five weeks away, meanwhile, we're about two months shy of the 2022 NFL Draft. However, over the course of the next several weeks, pundits will continue to assess teams' offseason needs and targets as the NFL calendar begins turning to the 2022 season.

With the San Francisco 49ers 2021 campaign in the rearview, pundits have begun to review areas for improvement for the club this offseason. 

ESPN.com and football analytics site Pro Football Focus both compiled preliminary lists of offseason needs and priorities for all 32 NFL teams, believing the 49ers should focus on shoring up their secondary.

Read More >>>

Linq-ing Up with Laken Tomlinson and Alex Mack in Las Vegas

Pro Bowlers ﻿Alex Mack﻿ and ﻿Laken Tomlinson﻿ went 550 feet into the air to talk football, share their favorite 2021 memories and take in the city views on the High Roller Observation Wheel. Watch the full video below 👇

A Look at Key Dates in 49ers 2022 NFL Offseason Calendar

Following the close of the San Francisco 49ers 2021 season, the team has begun to turn the page to 2022. With the new league year set to kick off on March 16, San Francisco's brass will look to continue to tinker its roster in preparation for another run in 2022. Take a look at some key dates and deadlines for the NFL calendar this offseason, including free agency and the draft.

  • Feb. 19: HBCU Legacy Bowl
  • March 16: The 2022 League Year and Free Agency period begin
  • April 22: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets
  • April 28-30: NFL Draft

Read More >>>

Say Cheese

Verified Faithful: Celebrities, Athletes and Influencers Throughout the 2021 Season

Check out a few of the 49ers famous fans who were spotted at games this season, presented by Levi's®.

Rapper Saweetie
1 / 41

Rapper Saweetie

Austin Ginn/49ers
Rapper E-40
2 / 41

Rapper E-40

Meg Williams/49ers
Dancer @Ivandancewithme
3 / 41

Dancer @Ivandancewithme

Meg Williams/49ers
WWE Superstar Bayley
4 / 41

WWE Superstar Bayley

Austin Ginn/49ers
San Jose Sharks
5 / 41

San Jose Sharks

Meg Williams/49ers
Actor Blake Anderson
6 / 41

Actor Blake Anderson

John McGillen/49ers
Rapper Stunnaman
7 / 41

Rapper Stunnaman

Vic Aquino/49ers
YouTuber Dr. Disrespect
8 / 41

YouTuber Dr. Disrespect

Rapper 24kGoldn
9 / 41

Rapper 24kGoldn

Austin Ginn/49ers
Rapper P-Lo
10 / 41

Rapper P-Lo

Austin Ginn/49ers
Actor Harry Shum Jr
11 / 41

Actor Harry Shum Jr

Meg Williams/49ers
Lead Singer of Santana Tony Lindsay
12 / 41

Lead Singer of Santana Tony Lindsay

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TikTokers The Aguilars
13 / 41

TikTokers The Aguilars

Austin Ginn/49ers
Country Singer Tyler Rich
14 / 41

Country Singer Tyler Rich

Meg Williams/49ers
MLB Player Hunter Pence
15 / 41

MLB Player Hunter Pence

Austin Ginn/49ers
Actor Simon Rex
16 / 41

Actor Simon Rex

Austin Ginn/49ers
Gamer Ronnie2k
17 / 41

Gamer Ronnie2k

Austin Ginn/49ers
Rapper Show Banga
18 / 41

Rapper Show Banga

Austin Ginn/49ers
Rapper Sage the Gemini
19 / 41

Rapper Sage the Gemini

Austin Ginn/49ers
Actor Ricardo Fastlicht
20 / 41

Actor Ricardo Fastlicht

Austin Ginn/49ers
Rapper P-Lo
21 / 41

Rapper P-Lo

Meg Williams/49ers
Skateboarder Nyjah Huston
22 / 41

Skateboarder Nyjah Huston

Austin Ginn/49ers
TikToker Nick Cho
23 / 41

TikToker Nick Cho

Kym Fortino/49ers
MLB Player Joc Pederson and Champ Pederson
24 / 41

MLB Player Joc Pederson and Champ Pederson

Austin Ginn/49ers
Rapper Myles Parrish
25 / 41

Rapper Myles Parrish

Meg Williams/49ers
Olympic Softball Player Monica Abbott
26 / 41

Olympic Softball Player Monica Abbott

Kym Fortino/49ers
Voices of Service
27 / 41

Voices of Service

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Olympic Water Poloist Maggie Steffens and Olympic Freestyle Skier Brita Sigourney
28 / 41

Olympic Water Poloist Maggie Steffens and Olympic Freestyle Skier Brita Sigourney

Meg Williams/49ers
NFL Network's MJ Acosta-Ruiz
29 / 41

NFL Network's MJ Acosta-Ruiz

Austin Ginn/49ers
Singer Maelyn Jarmon
30 / 41

Singer Maelyn Jarmon

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Actor Max Thieriot
31 / 41

Actor Max Thieriot

Kym Fortino/49ers
Professional Mixed Martial Artist Luke Rockhold
32 / 41

Professional Mixed Martial Artist Luke Rockhold

Austin Ginn/49ers
Singer Jasmine Villegas
33 / 41

Singer Jasmine Villegas

Austin Ginn/49ers
Singer FrankieJ
34 / 41

Singer FrankieJ

Meg Williams/49ers
Lead Singer of Papa Roach Jacoby Shaddix
35 / 41

Lead Singer of Papa Roach Jacoby Shaddix

Meg Williams/49ers
TikToker and Chef @Chucksflavortrain
36 / 41

TikToker and Chef @Chucksflavortrain

Austin Ginn/49ers
TikToker @CorporateNatalie
37 / 41

TikToker @CorporateNatalie

Austin Ginn/49ers
Content Creator @corporate.bro
38 / 41

Content Creator @corporate.bro

Austin Ginn/49ers
TikToker @BossBabyBrody and Family
39 / 41

TikToker @BossBabyBrody and Family

Meg Williams/49ers
Dancer Chonkster
40 / 41

Dancer Chonkster

Meg Williams/49ers
Rapper Bankrol Hayden
41 / 41

Rapper Bankrol Hayden

Austin Ginn/49ers
Mark Your Calendars

NFL Honors airs tonight at 6 pm PT on ABC and will be simulcast on ESPN+ and NFL Network.

Learn More >>>

Advertising