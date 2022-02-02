Powered By

Morning Report: 5 Things We Learned from Lynch, Shanahan on Tuesday

Feb 02, 2022

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, February 2.

Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch Talk Jimmy G, Trey Lance, Deebo and Other Updates

At the close of the San Francisco 49ers 2021 campaign, head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch addressed the media on Tuesday to discuss several offseason maneuvers surrounding the team's personnel, player's availability, offseason plans, and notably, the future at the quarterback position.

Here are five takeaways from their press conference:

49ers Announce 2021 Team Awards Recipients

The San Francisco 49ers announced the organization's 2021 team award recipients.

Len Eshmont Award: WR Deebo Samuel

The Len Eshmont Award is voted on by the players and is given to the 49er who best exemplifies the inspirational and courageous play of Len Eshmont, an original member of the 1946 49ers team. Eshmont, who coached at Navy and Virginia following his career in San Francisco, died in 1957. The award was established that year.

Bill Walsh Award: DL Nick Bosa

The Bill Walsh Award was established in 2004 in honor of San Francisco's Hall of Fame Head Coach. The award, which is voted on by the coaching staff, is given to the 49er who has best represented the standard of professional excellence established by Walsh. Walsh served as the team's head coach for 10 seasons from 1979-88. In that time, he compiled a record of 102-63-1 and led the team to three Super Bowls. He was twice named Coach of the Year (1981, 1984) and was later named Coach of the Decade for the 1980s.

