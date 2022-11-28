Morning Report: 49ers Shut Out the New Orleans Saints 

New and Notable

The San Francisco 49ers kicked off their three-game homestand with a 13-0 shutout of the New Orleans Saints. It was a defensive battle from the start with just three points scored between the two teams through the first 29 minutes of game action. That trend continued for the rest of the game with San Francisco's offense grinding it out to put up another 10 unanswered points. On the other side of the ball, the 49ers defense continued with its gritty style of play, robbing New Orleans of two scoring opportunities in the red zone.