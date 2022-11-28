Morning Report: 49ers Shut Out the New Orleans Saints 

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Monday, November 28th.
New and Notable
49ers Defense Shuts Out the Saints; 8 Takeaways from #NOvsSF
The San Francisco 49ers kicked off their three-game homestand with a 13-0 shutout of the New Orleans Saints. It was a defensive battle from the start with just three points scored between the two teams through the first 29 minutes of game action. That trend continued for the rest of the game with San Francisco's offense grinding it out to put up another 10 unanswered points. On the other side of the ball, the 49ers defense continued with its gritty style of play, robbing New Orleans of two scoring opportunities in the red zone.
Read More >>>
What the 49ers and Saints Had to Say Following #NOvsSF
The San Francisco 49ers shut out the New Orleans Saints 13-0 in the Week 12 matchup at Levi's® Stadium. Here's what the teams had to say following the contest:
Read More >>>
All Fees on Us
With only four regular season home games left, all 49ers*_single game ticket fees are on us_**. It's time to gather your friends and family for the final stretch of the 2022 season as the 49ers look to position themselves among the elite in the NFC. Don't miss matchups against the Dolphins, Buccaneers, Commanders and Cardinals at Levi's® Stadium!Skip the fees when you purchase tickets starting today, November 27 through Tuesday, November 29 at 11:59PM PT! Get your tickets now.
What to Watch
Press Pass
Say Cheese
View photos as the team arrives to Levi's® Stadium for their Week 12 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, presented by Levi's®.
Check out pregame images as the San Francisco 49ers prepare to take on the New Orleans Saints at Levi's® Stadium.
View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 12 matchup vs. the New Orleans Saints at Levi's® Stadium.