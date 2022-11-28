Powered By

Morning Report: 49ers Shut Out the New Orleans Saints 

Nov 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Monday, November 28th.

New and Notable

49ers Defense Shuts Out the Saints; 8 Takeaways from #NOvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers kicked off their three-game homestand with a 13-0 shutout of the New Orleans Saints. It was a defensive battle from the start with just three points scored between the two teams through the first 29 minutes of game action. That trend continued for the rest of the game with San Francisco's offense grinding it out to put up another 10 unanswered points. On the other side of the ball, the 49ers defense continued with its gritty style of play, robbing New Orleans of two scoring opportunities in the red zone.

Read More >>>

What the 49ers and Saints Had to Say Following #NOvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers shut out the New Orleans Saints 13-0 in the Week 12 matchup at Levi's® Stadium. Here's what the teams had to say following the contest:

Read More >>>

All Fees on Us

With only four regular season home games left, all 49ers*_single game ticket fees are on us_**. It's time to gather your friends and family for the final stretch of the 2022 season as the 49ers look to position themselves among the elite in the NFC. Don't miss matchups against the Dolphins, Buccaneers, Commanders and Cardinals at Levi's® Stadium!Skip the fees when you purchase tickets starting today, November 27 through Tuesday, November 29 at 11:59PM PT! Get your tickets now.

What to Watch

Press Pass

Say Cheese

49ers Players Arrive to Levi's® Stadium for Week 12 vs. Saints

View photos as the team arrives to Levi's® Stadium for their Week 12 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, presented by Levi's®.

LB Fred Warner
1 / 22

LB Fred Warner

Austin Ginn/49ers
T Trent Williams
2 / 22

T Trent Williams

Austin Ginn/49ers
DB Charvarius Ward
3 / 22

DB Charvarius Ward

Austin Ginn/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
4 / 22

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE George Kittle
5 / 22

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
6 / 22

OL Aaron Banks

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
7 / 22

TE Ross Dwelley

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
8 / 22

S Talanoa Hufanga

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
9 / 22

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
10 / 22

OL Spencer Burford

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
11 / 22

LB Dre Greenlaw

Austin Ginn/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
12 / 22

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Oren Burks
13 / 22

LB Oren Burks

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
14 / 22

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Austin Ginn/49ers
DB Samuel Womack III
15 / 22

DB Samuel Womack III

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Danny Gray
16 / 22

WR Danny Gray

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Kevin Givens
17 / 22

DL Kevin Givens

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
18 / 22

DL Drake Jackson

Austin Ginn/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
19 / 22

DB Jimmie Ward

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
20 / 22

DL Samson Ebukam

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
21 / 22

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
22 / 22

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Pregame Snaps: New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers (Week 12) 📸

Check out pregame images as the San Francisco 49ers prepare to take on the New Orleans Saints at Levi's® Stadium.

S Talanoa Hufanga
1 / 24

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
2 / 24

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
3 / 24

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
4 / 24

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
5 / 24

DL Samson Ebukam

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
6 / 24

DL Nick Bosa

Austin Ginn/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
7 / 24

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
8 / 24

OL Spencer Burford

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
9 / 24

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
10 / 24

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
11 / 24

DL Charles Omenihu

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
12 / 24

DL Nick Bosa

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Faithful, WR Deebo Samuel
13 / 24

49ers Faithful, WR Deebo Samuel

Austin Ginn/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
14 / 24

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
15 / 24

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Austin Ginn/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
16 / 24

RB Christian McCaffrey

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
17 / 24

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
18 / 24

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
19 / 24

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
20 / 24

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
21 / 24

T Trent Williams

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
22 / 24

DL Nick Bosa

Hayley Hom/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
23 / 24

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE George Kittle
24 / 24

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Images (Week 12)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 12 matchup vs. the New Orleans Saints at Levi's® Stadium.

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
1 / 46

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
2 / 46

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
3 / 46

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
4 / 46

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
5 / 46

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
6 / 46

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
7 / 46

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
K Robbie Gould
8 / 46

K Robbie Gould

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Oren Burks, DB Jimmie Ward, LB Fred Warner
9 / 46

LB Oren Burks, DB Jimmie Ward, LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Hassan Ridgeway, DL Nick Bosa, DL Kevin Givens
10 / 46

DL Hassan Ridgeway, DL Nick Bosa, DL Kevin Givens

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
11 / 46

RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Special Teams
12 / 46

49ers Special Teams

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
13 / 46

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Special Teams
14 / 46

49ers Special Teams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
15 / 46

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
16 / 46

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
17 / 46

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
18 / 46

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
19 / 46

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
20 / 46

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
21 / 46

DB Jimmie Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
22 / 46

RB Elijah Mitchell

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Defense
23 / 46

49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
24 / 46

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
25 / 46

RB Elijah Mitchell

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
26 / 46

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings, TE George Kittle, TE Ross Dwelley
27 / 46

WR Jauan Jennings, TE George Kittle, TE Ross Dwelley

Ben Warden/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
28 / 46

RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
29 / 46

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
30 / 46

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
31 / 46

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings, TE George Kittle
32 / 46

WR Jauan Jennings, TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Jordan Willis
33 / 46

DL Jordan Willis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
34 / 46

WR Jauan Jennings

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
35 / 46

DL Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
36 / 46

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
37 / 46

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
38 / 46

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
39 / 46

S Talanoa Hufanga

Austin Ginn/2022
P Mitch Wishnowsky
40 / 46

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Defense
41 / 46

49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
42 / 46

S Talanoa Hufanga

Ben Warden/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
43 / 46

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
44 / 46

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
45 / 46

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Ben Warden/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
46 / 46

CB Samuel Womack III

Ben Warden/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Morning Report: 49ers Move Up the Power Rankings

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.

news

Morning Report: Previewing the 49ers Matchup Against the Cardinals on 'MNF'

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.

news

Morning Report: Vote for Your Favorite 49ers Players to the Pro Bowl Games

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Move Up in NFL Power Rankings Following #LACvsSF

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.

news

Morning Report: Breaking Down the Win on 'SNF'

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers 'Sunday Night Football' Win

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Everything You Need to Know for #LACvsSF

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Players Back at Practice for Week 10

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Where Do the 49ers Stand in the NFL Power Rankings Following Bye?

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Move Up in the Power Rankings

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Top PFF Performers of Week 8

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

Advertising