Morning Report: 49ers Players React to Week 16 Win vs. Commanders

Dec 27, 2022 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, December 27th.

What the 49ers and Commanders Had to Say Following #WASvsSF

It was a clash of dominant defenses in the San Francisco 49ers Christmas Eve matchup versus the Washington Commanders. However, it was the 49ers defense who stood a little taller on Saturday, holding Washington to 20 points in Week 16 by way of two big goal line stands and two takeaways. On the other side of the ball, rookie quarterback Brock Purdy led San Francisco to a 37-point day to head into the holidays on a high note. The 49ers improve to 11-4 on the year and extend their win streak to eight-straight games.

Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell and More

The San Francisco 49ers are back in the building after some much needed days off. The team locked up the division in Week 15 with a 21-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on the road, and now, their focus is on competing for improved postseason positioning with the Washington Commanders coming to Santa Clara in Week 16. Head coach Kyle Shanahan's approach to this final stretch of the regular season isn't much different from that of the last 15 weeks. The 49ers are playing to win and won't be sidelining any of their big playmakers aside from those working back from injuries.

49ers Roll to Eight Straight; 6 Takeaways from #WASvsSF

Washington Commanders vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Images (Week 16)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 16 matchup vs. the Washington Commanders at Levi's® Stadium.

DL Nick Bosa, LB Fred Warner
DL Nick Bosa, LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, OL Jake Brendel
QB Brock Purdy, OL Jake Brendel

Ben Warden/49ers
TE George Kittle
TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
DL Charles Omenihu

Kym Fortino/49ers
K Robbie Gould
K Robbie Gould

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
DL Charles Omenihu

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
LB Dre Greenlaw

Austin Ginn/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky
P Mitch Wishnowsky

Ben Warden/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
DL Nick Bosa

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga, LB Dre Greenlaw
S Talanoa Hufanga, LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offense
49ers Offense

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
DL Charles Omenihu, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offense
49ers Offense

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Jordan Willis
DL Jordan Willis

Austin Ginn/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey, TE Tyler Kroft
T Mike McGlinchey, TE Tyler Kroft

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III, QB Brock Purdy
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III, QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
WR Brandon Aiyuk

Ben Warden/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner, LB Azeez Al-Shaair
LB Fred Warner, LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Special Teams
49ers Special Teams

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE George Kittle, WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
TE George Kittle, WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, TE George Kittle
QB Brock Purdy, TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
DL Charles Omenihu

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
TE George Kittle

Ben Warden/49ers
DL Arik Armstead, DL Nick Bosa
DL Arik Armstead, DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
TE George Kittle

Ben Warden/49ers
LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

Ben Warden/49ers
Pregame Snaps: Washington Commanders vs. San Francisco 49ers (Week 16) 📸

Check out pregame images as the San Francisco 49ers prepare to take on the Washington Commanders at Levi's® Stadium.

S Talanoa Hufanga, LB Fred Warner
S Talanoa Hufanga, LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
QB Brock Purdy

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
DL Samson Ebukam

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
DL Charles Omenihu

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
DL Nick Bosa

Hayley Hom/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward, LB Azeez-Al Shaair
CB Charvarius Ward, LB Azeez-Al Shaair

Hayley Hom/49ers
S George Odum, DT Javon Kinlaw
S George Odum, DT Javon Kinlaw

Hayley Hom/49ers
QB Josh Johnson
QB Josh Johnson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan Mason, CB Charvarius Ward, CB Ambry Thomas
RB Jordan Mason, CB Charvarius Ward, CB Ambry Thomas

Austin Ginn/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward, WR Brandon Aiyuk
DB Jimmie Ward, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
