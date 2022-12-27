Morning Report: 49ers Players React to Week 16 Win vs. Commanders

Good Morning Faithful,
What the 49ers and Commanders Had to Say Following #WASvsSF
It was a clash of dominant defenses in the San Francisco 49ers Christmas Eve matchup versus the Washington Commanders. However, it was the 49ers defense who stood a little taller on Saturday, holding Washington to 20 points in Week 16 by way of two big goal line stands and two takeaways. On the other side of the ball, rookie quarterback Brock Purdy led San Francisco to a 37-point day to head into the holidays on a high note. The 49ers improve to 11-4 on the year and extend their win streak to eight-straight games.
Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell and More
The San Francisco 49ers are back in the building after some much needed days off. The team locked up the division in Week 15 with a 21-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on the road, and now, their focus is on competing for improved postseason positioning with the Washington Commanders coming to Santa Clara in Week 16. Head coach Kyle Shanahan's approach to this final stretch of the regular season isn't much different from that of the last 15 weeks. The 49ers are playing to win and won't be sidelining any of their big playmakers aside from those working back from injuries.
49ers Roll to Eight Straight; 6 Takeaways from #WASvsSF
