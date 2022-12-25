What the 49ers and Commanders Had to Say Following #WASvsSF

Dec 24, 2022 at 06:05 PM
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Washington Commanders 37-20 in the Week 16 matchup at Levi's® Stadium. Here's what the teams had to say following the contest:

Niners Liners

Head coach Kyle Shanahan on what he thought of the 49ers Week 16 victory over the Commanders:

"I was real happy with the guys. That's a really good team we played. I'm proud of how all three phases played. But, anytime you get the ball that much in the red zone, you want to get a touchdown to show for it."

Defensive lineman Nick Bosa on what it's like to be a game-changing player:

"Any player on the defense or offense could could make that impact and it's always fun when it's you."

Quarterback Brock Purdy on his mindset heading into the matchup:

"I just take it as, I have a challenge every single week and I have to do it to the best of my ability. I don't really think about getting more and more comfortable or anything like that. I still have that same fire and drive as before, when I wasn't playing. I want to go in and I want to prove to my teammates and earn their respect every play, every snap, every drive, that kind of mentality. So I've just got to remind myself not to lose that passion and that fire, and that it's never easy. Every single game, it doesn't matter who we're playing, it's never easy."

Commanders Quotes

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera on competing against the 49ers defense:

"You've got to give them a lot of credit. When you've got linebackers that can run, defensive linemen can take a few more chances. Their defensive line just took a few chances, they got away with some of them, made some plays and then when they didn't, their linebackers were able to clean it up because those guys can truly run."

Commanders defensive lineman Chase Young on his initial reaction to Washington's Week 16 loss:

"We've got to go back to the drawing board. Throw this one behind us. We've got to keep moving forward and we've got to hold each other accountable."

Washington Commanders vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Images (Week 16)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 16 matchup vs. the Washington Commanders at Levi's® Stadium.

