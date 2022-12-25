What the 49ers and Commanders Had to Say Following #WASvsSF

"I just take it as, I have a challenge every single week and I have to do it to the best of my ability. I don't really think about getting more and more comfortable or anything like that. I still have that same fire and drive as before, when I wasn't playing. I want to go in and I want to prove to my teammates and earn their respect every play, every snap, every drive, that kind of mentality. So I've just got to remind myself not to lose that passion and that fire, and that it's never easy. Every single game, it doesn't matter who we're playing, it's never easy."