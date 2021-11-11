Morning Report: 49ers Place Former First-Round Pick on IR

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, November 11.
New and Notable
Roster Moves
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday the following roster moves:
The following player has been promoted to the active roster from the team's practice squad:
The following player has been placed on the Injured Reserve List:
The following player has been released from the team's practice squad:
Repaso del Enfrentamiento de la Semana 9 Contra los Cardinals
Jesús Zárate y Carlos Yustis comentan la dura derrota contra Arizona y anticipan el enfrentamiento de Monday Night Football con Los Angeles Rams. Mira el video completo a continuación. 👇
In the Community
75 for 75
"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.
--
October 18, 1992
Atlanta coach Jerry Glanville started the day by marching a five-foot high trophy emblazoned with the mysterious title "NFL California State Champions" along the Falcons sideline at Candlestick Park, then parking it on his team's bench. It was like sneaking a Cracker Jack prize into the 49ers display case and resting it beside the club's Vince Lombardi Trophies.
"It was kind of inflammatory," 49ers head coach George Seifert said.
