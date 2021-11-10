Morning Report: 49ers O-Lines Lands in Top 10 of PFF's Rankings

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, November 10.
New and Notable
NFL Week 10 Offensive Line Rankings
Pro Football Focus lead NFL analyst Sam Monson evaluated all 32 offensive lines heading into Week 10 to see who is stacking up and who's falling behind. Despite a demeaning loss on Sunday to the Arizona Cardinals, the 49ers offensive line still ranked within the top quartile in the analytics site's league ranking coming in at No. 7. HHere's what Monson had to say about the unit:
"Trent Williams is the best-graded offensive lineman at any position in the league this season, earning a monstrous 96.1 overall mark from his seven games of play. Williams has allowed 11 total pressures on 260 pass-blocking snaps, but his work in the run game is on another level. He simply erases players at the point of attack and opens up all kinds of space for the team's backfield. Williams is a star, but the rest of this line is more solid than spectacular."
Pro Football Focus' Top 5 Offensive Lines
- Dallas Cowboys
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Cleveland Browns
- Los Angeles Rams
San Francisco Pierde En Casa Con Arizona
Los 49ers recibieron a los Cardinals y el equipo de Arizona se llevó el triunfo 31-17. Fue una derrota muy dolorosa para San Francisco después de que Arizona tuvo ausencias muy importantes como la de Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins y A.J. Green. El récord de los 49ers ahora está en tres victorias y cinco derrotas.
75 for 75
"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.
November 27, 1960
At first glance, the 49ers new shotgun formation seemed to be an act of desperation. San Francisco traveled to Baltimore's Memorial Stadium with a 4-4 record and struggling offense to take on the reigning NFL-champion Colts. They were 16-point underdogs and quarterback Y.A. Tittle was nursing a knee injury.
It was time for 49ers head coach Red Hickey to pull a rabbit out of his hat.
Read all of the entries in the 49ers Museum's 75 for 75 series at 49ers.com/museumstories.
In the Community
Players assembled Find Your Anchor care packages alongside the Born This Way Foundation to send mental health and suicide prevention resources to community members in need.