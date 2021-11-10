Morning Report: 49ers O-Lines Lands in Top 10 of PFF's Rankings

New and Notable

NFL Week 10 Offensive Line Rankings

Pro Football Focus lead NFL analyst Sam Monson evaluated all 32 offensive lines heading into Week 10 to see who is stacking up and who's falling behind. Despite a demeaning loss on Sunday to the Arizona Cardinals, the 49ers offensive line still ranked within the top quartile in the analytics site's league ranking coming in at No. 7. HHere's what Monson had to say about the unit:

"﻿Trent Williams﻿ is the best-graded offensive lineman at any position in the league this season, earning a monstrous 96.1 overall mark from his seven games of play. Williams has allowed 11 total pressures on 260 pass-blocking snaps, but his work in the run game is on another level. He simply erases players at the point of attack and opens up all kinds of space for the team's backfield. Williams is a star, but the rest of this line is more solid than spectacular."