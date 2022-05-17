Powered By

Morning Report: 49ers Host Rookie Minicamp

May 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, May 17.

New and Notable

49ers Sign 14 Undrafted Rookie Free Agents

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Friday that they have signed 14 undrafted rookie free agents and waived WR Connor Wedington.

Observaciones en el Inicio del Mini Campamento de Novatos de los 49ers

Este viernes 13 de mayo, por primera vez practicaron los novatos de los San Francisco 49ers en el rookie minicamp. Hubo varios detalles muy interesantes al ver a los jóvenes jugadores llenos de ilusiones y metas pisando por primera vez el campo de entrenamiento de los 49ers.

It's Official! 49ers Reveal 2022 Season Schedule

The 49ers will face the NFC South and AFC West in cross-divisional play, while continuing to battle their NFC West opponents twice a year. San Francisco will also host the Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders and visit the Chicago Bears.

The 49ers open the regular season on the road as they travel to the Windy City to take on the Bears at Soldier Field. The team is scheduled to play in five prime time games during the regular season in 2022, with two on NBC's "Sunday Night Football" (Week 3 vs. Denver Broncos, Week 10 vs. Los Angeles Chargers), two on ESPN's "Monday Night Football" (Week 3 vs. Los Angeles Rams, Week 11 vs. Arizona Cardinals) and one on Amazon Prime Video's "Thursday Night Football" (Week 15 vs. Seattle Seahawks).

New Numbers

Say Cheese

49ers 2022 Regular Season Schedule in Photos

Take a look at the opponents the 49ers are set to face during the 2022 season.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears Week 1 at Soldier Field Sunday, September 11 at 10 am PT
San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears

Week 1 at Soldier Field

Sunday, September 11 at 10 am PT

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers Week 2 at Levi's® Stadium Sunday, September 18 at 1:05 pm PT
Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 2 at Levi's® Stadium

Sunday, September 18 at 1:05 pm PT

San Francisco 49ers vs. Denver Broncos Week 3 at Empower Field at Mile High Sunday, September 25 at 5:20 pm PT
San Francisco 49ers vs. Denver Broncos

Week 3 at Empower Field at Mile High

Sunday, September 25 at 5:20 pm PT

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers Week 4 at Levi's® Stadium Monday, October 3 at 5:15 pm PT
Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 4 at Levi's® Stadium

Monday, October 3 at 5:15 pm PT

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers Week 5 at Bank of America Stadium Sunday, October 9 at 1:05 pm PT
San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 5 at Bank of America Stadium

Sunday, October 9 at 1:05 pm PT

San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons Week 6 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Sunday, October 16 at 10:00 am PT
San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons

Week 6 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Sunday, October 16 at 10:00 am PT

Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers Week 7 at Levi's® Stadium Sunday, October 23 at 1:25 pm PT
Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 7 at Levi's® Stadium

Sunday, October 23 at 1:25 pm PT

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams Week 8 at SoFi Stadium Sunday, October 30 at 1:25 pm PT
San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 8 at SoFi Stadium

Sunday, October 30 at 1:25 pm PT

Week 9 Bye
Week 9 Bye

Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers Week 10 at Levi's® Stadium Sunday, November 13 at 5:20 pm PT
Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 10 at Levi's® Stadium

Sunday, November 13 at 5:20 pm PT

San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals Week 11 at Estadio Azteca Monday, November 21 at 5:15pm PT
San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 11 at Estadio Azteca

Monday, November 21 at 5:15pm PT

New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers Week 12 at Levi's® Stadium Sunday, November 27 at 1:25 pm PT
New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 12 at Levi's® Stadium

Sunday, November 27 at 1:25 pm PT

Miami Dolphins vs. San Francisco 49ers Week 13 at Levi's® Stadium Sunday, December 4 at 1:05 pm PT
Miami Dolphins vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 13 at Levi's® Stadium

Sunday, December 4 at 1:05 pm PT

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers Week 14 at Levi's® Stadium Sunday, December 11 at 1:25 pm PT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 14 at Levi's® Stadium

Sunday, December 11 at 1:25 pm PT

San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 15 at Lumen Field Thursday, December 15 at 5:15 pm PT
San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Week 15 at Lumen Field

Thursday, December 15 at 5:15 pm PT

Washington Commanders vs. San Francisco 49ers Week 16 at Levi's® Stadium Saturday, December 24 at 1:05 pm PT
Washington Commanders vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 16 at Levi's® Stadium

Saturday, December 24 at 1:05 pm PT

San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders Week 17 at Allegiant Stadium Sunday, January 1 at 1:05 pm PT
San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Week 17 at Allegiant Stadium

Sunday, January 1 at 1:05 pm PT

Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers Week 18 at Levi's® Stadium Date and Time TBD
Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 18 at Levi's® Stadium

Date and Time TBD

