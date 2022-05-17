Morning Report: 49ers Host Rookie Minicamp

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, May 17.
New and Notable
49ers Sign 14 Undrafted Rookie Free Agents
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Friday that they have signed 14 undrafted rookie free agents and waived WR Connor Wedington.
Read More >>>
Observaciones en el Inicio del Mini Campamento de Novatos de los 49ers
Este viernes 13 de mayo, por primera vez practicaron los novatos de los San Francisco 49ers en el rookie minicamp. Hubo varios detalles muy interesantes al ver a los jóvenes jugadores llenos de ilusiones y metas pisando por primera vez el campo de entrenamiento de los 49ers.
Lee Mas >>>
It's Official! 49ers Reveal 2022 Season Schedule
The 49ers will face the NFC South and AFC West in cross-divisional play, while continuing to battle their NFC West opponents twice a year. San Francisco will also host the Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders and visit the Chicago Bears.
The 49ers open the regular season on the road as they travel to the Windy City to take on the Bears at Soldier Field. The team is scheduled to play in five prime time games during the regular season in 2022, with two on NBC's "Sunday Night Football" (Week 3 vs. Denver Broncos, Week 10 vs. Los Angeles Chargers), two on ESPN's "Monday Night Football" (Week 3 vs. Los Angeles Rams, Week 11 vs. Arizona Cardinals) and one on Amazon Prime Video's "Thursday Night Football" (Week 15 vs. Seattle Seahawks).
Read More >>>
New Numbers
Say Cheese
Take a look at the opponents the 49ers are set to face during the 2022 season.