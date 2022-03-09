Powered By

Morning Report: For Third-Consecutive Year, 49ers Forgo Franchise Tag

Mar 09, 2022 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, March 9.

New and Notable

49ers Opt to Not Use Franchise Tag Ahead of Deadline

The 1 p.m. PT deadline has come and gone as the San Francisco 49ers opted to not utilize the franchise tag. A club can designate one "franchise" player or one "transition" player among its veteran free agents. And on Tuesday, the league closed the window on a team's ability to designate that player.

San Francisco heads into the start of the new league year with 28 players with expiring contracts, and per general manager John Lynch at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, the 49ers brass is working hard to retain a number of their key playmakers.

Under San Francisco's current regime, the 49ers have rarely opted to tag a pending free agent, with the lone occurrence coming in 2019 as the team placed the franchise tag on kicker Robbie Gould﻿.

2022 Free Agent Primer: Top Players Available

The start of the new league year kicks off on March 16, which also means the beginning of free agency for players with expiring contracts. With the decline of the salary cap in 2021, a number of players were signed to one-year deals which means that there will be plenty of talent set to hit the open market again in 2022.

The San Francisco 49ers have a number of decisions to make as the team has 28 players scheduled to hit free agency. Under the current regime, John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan have made it a priority of keeping a number of playmakers in red and gold, but should San Francisco opt to look outside its building, here's a look at 25 of the top free agents according to NFL.com, their free agency status, along with a note on their production in 2021.

Read More >>>

Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday they have signed OL ﻿Keaton Sutherland﻿ to a Reserve/Future contract.

Sutherland (6-5, 315) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent on May 10, 2019. Following his release from the Bengals on August 31, 2019, he was signed to the team's practice squad the following day. Sutherland appeared in one game for the Bengals prior to being waived by the team on September 25, 2019. He was claimed off waivers by the Miami Dolphins and went on to see action in three games (two starts) during the 2019 season. Sutherland was later waived by the Dolphins on September 5, 2020. Over the previous two seasons (2020-21), he spent time on the Bengals practice squad and also appeared in two games for the team.

Read More >>>

Say Cheese

49ers Take the Field: Best Run Outs from the 2021 Season

Relieve some of the best photos of 49ers players taking the field during the 2021 season.

WR Deebo Samuel
1 / 55

WR Deebo Samuel

49ers
2021 49ers
2 / 55

2021 49ers

49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson
3 / 55

OL Laken Tomlinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
4 / 55

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
5 / 55

DL Arik Armstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
6 / 55

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel, T Trent Williams
7 / 55

WR Deebo Samuel, T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2021 49ers
8 / 55

2021 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Jaquiski Tartt
9 / 55

S Jaquiski Tartt

Kym Fortino/49ers
2021 49ers
10 / 55

2021 49ers

49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
11 / 55

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2021 49ers
12 / 55

2021 49ers

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
13 / 55

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams, WR Deebo Samuel
14 / 55

T Trent Williams, WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
15 / 55

T Mike McGlinchey

49ers
LS Taybor Pepper, P Mitch Wishnowsky, K Robbie Gould
16 / 55

LS Taybor Pepper, P Mitch Wishnowsky, K Robbie Gould

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
17 / 55

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
18 / 55

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2021 49ers
19 / 55

2021 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
20 / 55

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB K'Waun Williams
21 / 55

CB K'Waun Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2021 49ers
22 / 55

2021 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
23 / 55

DB Jimmie Ward

Austin Ginn/49ers
OL Tom Compton, DL Arden Key
24 / 55

OL Tom Compton, DL Arden Key

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
25 / 55

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson
26 / 55

OL Laken Tomlinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
27 / 55

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
28 / 55

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
29 / 55

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2021 49ers
30 / 55

2021 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
31 / 55

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo, WR Deebo Samuel
32 / 55

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, WR Deebo Samuel

49ers
DL Charles Omenihu, QB Trey Lance
33 / 55

DL Charles Omenihu, QB Trey Lance

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Azeez Al-Shaair
34 / 55

LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
35 / 55

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
36 / 55

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Austin Ginn/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
37 / 55

DT Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel, T Trent Williams, QB Jimmy Garoppolo
38 / 55

WR Deebo Samuel, T Trent Williams, QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
39 / 55

DL Samson Ebukam

Kym Fortino/49ers
2021 49ers
40 / 55

2021 49ers

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
41 / 55

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL D.J. Jones
42 / 55

DL D.J. Jones

Austin Ginn/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson
43 / 55

OL Laken Tomlinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Tom Compton
44 / 55

OL Tom Compton

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Jordan Willis
45 / 55

DL Jordan Willis

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Daniel Brunskill
46 / 55

OL Daniel Brunskill

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner
47 / 55

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arden Key
48 / 55

DL Arden Key

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Jaquiski Tartt
49 / 55

S Jaquiski Tartt

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB K'Waun Williams
50 / 55

CB K'Waun Williams

49ers
2021 49ers
51 / 55

2021 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
52 / 55

DB Jimmie Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
53 / 55

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Meg Williams/49ers
CB Josh Norman
54 / 55

CB Josh Norman

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
55 / 55

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
