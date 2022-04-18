Morning Report: 49ers Coaches Hit the Field to Run Local Pro Day

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, April 18.
New and Notable
49ers Host Local Pro Day at Levi's® Stadium
The San Francisco 49ers newest coaching lineup hit the field for the first time at Levi's® Stadium on Wednesday, April 13 to host a Bay Area local pro day. The team spent time with regional players to run through drills and allow the college athletes a chance to impress the team.
Over 40 NFL hopefuls representing 14 NCAA conferences were invited to meet and greet 49ers coaches and work out with fellow local talent.
General manager John Lynch was in attendance alongside head coach Kyle Shanahan, quarterbacks coach Brian Griese, assistant head coach/running backs coach Anthony Lynn, defensive line coach Kris Kocurek, special teams coordinator Brian Schneider and other coaching staff.
Free Agent Facts: WR Marcus Johnson
As a dynamic wide receiver, Marcus Johnson has averaged an astounding 16.5 yards per catch for his entire career.
"He's got speed," Colts head coach Frank Reich said. "But the other thing with Marcus, as far as the ability to catch a ball, there's a specific trait — a tracking trait — where you're tracking the deep ball, and Marcus is particularly skilled at that. He tracks the deep ball very well."
