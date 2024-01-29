Morning Report: 49ers are Headed to the Super Bowl 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, January 29th.
New and Notable
49ers Set to Face the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII
The San Francisco 49ers are Super Bowl bound after defeating the Detroit Lions 34-31 in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday afternoon. This upcoming appearance in Super Bowl LVIII marks the 49ers second chance at a world championship in the last five seasons. San Francisco's most recent trip to the Super Bowl came at the end of the 2019 season following a 12-5 regular season run that also earned them the NFC West title and No. 1 overall seed.
49ers Punch Ticket to Super Bowl LVIII with Win Over Lions; Takeaways from #DETvsSF
The San Francisco 49ers welcomed in the Detroit Lions for what was just the second postseason meeting between these two teams in the Super Bowl era. Despite falling in a 14-0 hole early, the 49ers battled their way back to a victory, regaining the lead in the second half. With their 34-31 win over the Lions, San Francisco has punched its ticket to its second Super Bowl in five seasons.
📽 What to Watch
Say Cheese 📸
View postgame photos following the San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship Game vs. the Detroit Lions.
View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship Game vs. the Detroit Lions at Levi's® Stadium.
View photos as the team arrived to Levi's® Stadium for their NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions, presented by Levi's®.