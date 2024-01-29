Powered By

Morning Report: 49ers are Headed to the Super Bowl 🗞️

Jan 29, 2024 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, January 29th.

New and Notable

49ers Set to Face the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII

The San Francisco 49ers are Super Bowl bound after defeating the Detroit Lions 34-31 in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday afternoon. This upcoming appearance in Super Bowl LVIII marks the 49ers second chance at a world championship in the last five seasons. San Francisco's most recent trip to the Super Bowl came at the end of the 2019 season following a 12-5 regular season run that also earned them the NFC West title and No. 1 overall seed.

49ers Punch Ticket to Super Bowl LVIII with Win Over Lions; Takeaways from #DETvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers welcomed in the Detroit Lions for what was just the second postseason meeting between these two teams in the Super Bowl era. Despite falling in a 14-0 hole early, the 49ers battled their way back to a victory, regaining the lead in the second half. With their 34-31 win over the Lions, San Francisco has punched its ticket to its second Super Bowl in five seasons.

What to Watch

Say Cheese 📸

49ers Celebrate Postgame Following 34-31 Win Over Lions

View postgame photos following the San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship Game vs. the Detroit Lions.

QB Brock Purdy
1 / 18

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
2 / 18

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE George Kittle
3 / 18

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
4 / 18

RB Christian McCaffrey

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
5 / 18

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
6 / 18

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Austin Ginn/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz, QB Brock Purdy
7 / 18

OL Colton McKivitz, QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff, QB Brock Purdy
8 / 18

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff, QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner
9 / 18

LB Fred Warner

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
10 / 18

WR Jauan Jennings

Ben Warden/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, Detroit Lions DL Aidan Hutchinson
11 / 18

QB Brock Purdy, Detroit Lions DL Aidan Hutchinson

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner
12 / 18

LB Fred Warner

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
13 / 18

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
14 / 18

S Talanoa Hufanga, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr., S Talanoa Hufanga
15 / 18

S Tashaun Gipson Sr., S Talanoa Hufanga

Ben Warden/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz, QB Brock Purdy
16 / 18

OL Colton McKivitz, QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
17 / 18

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Ben Warden/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore
18 / 18

OL Jaylon Moore

Ben Warden/49ers
Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Images (NFC Championship)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship Game vs. the Detroit Lions at Levi's® Stadium.

RB Christian McCaffrey
1 / 54

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
2 / 54

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
3 / 54

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Chase Young
4 / 54

DL Chase Young

Ben Warden/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
5 / 54

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
6 / 54

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
7 / 54

WR Deebo Samuel

Ben Warden/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy
8 / 54

RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy

Ben Warden/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
9 / 54

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner
10 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Austin Ginn/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
11 / 54

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
12 / 54

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
13 / 54

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, WR Deebo Samuel
14 / 54

QB Brock Purdy, WR Deebo Samuel

Austin Ginn/49ers
K Jake Moody
15 / 54

K Jake Moody

Ben Warden/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
16 / 54

CB Charvarius Ward

Austin Ginn/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk, TE George Kittle
17 / 54

FB Kyle Juszczyk, TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
18 / 54

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
19 / 54

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
20 / 54

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
21 / 54

WR Deebo Samuel

Austin Ginn/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
22 / 54

OL Jake Brendel

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
23 / 54

DL Nick Bosa

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
24 / 54

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
25 / 54

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
26 / 54

WR Jauan Jennings

Austin Ginn/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
27 / 54

CB Ambry Thomas

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
28 / 54

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
29 / 54

CB Ambry Thomas

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
30 / 54

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
31 / 54

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk, OL Aaron Banks
32 / 54

WR Brandon Aiyuk, OL Aaron Banks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
33 / 54

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
34 / 54

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
35 / 54

QB Brock Purdy

Ben Warden/49ers
TE George Kittle
36 / 54

TE George Kittle

Ben Warden/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
37 / 54

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
38 / 54

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
39 / 54

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
40 / 54

QB Brock Purdy

TERRELL LLOYD/49ers
DL Chase Young
41 / 54

DL Chase Young

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
42 / 54

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
43 / 54

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

TERRELL LLOYD/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
44 / 54

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
45 / 54

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
46 / 54

DL Nick Bosa

TERRELL LLOYD/49ers
T Trent Williams
47 / 54

T Trent Williams

TERRELL LLOYD/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
48 / 54

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward, S Logan Ryan
49 / 54

CB Charvarius Ward, S Logan Ryan

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
50 / 54

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
OL Aaron Banks, QB Brock Purdy
51 / 54

OL Aaron Banks, QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
52 / 54

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/Kym Fortino
FB Kyle Juszczyk
53 / 54

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
RB Christian McCaffrey
54 / 54

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/Kym Fortino
49ers Players Arrive for NFC Championship Game Against Lions

View photos as the team arrived to Levi's® Stadium for their NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions, presented by Levi's®.

RB Christian McCaffrey
1 / 23

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
2 / 23

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner
3 / 23

LB Fred Warner

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE George Kittle
4 / 23

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
5 / 23

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Chase Young
6 / 23

DL Chase Young

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
7 / 23

DL Javon Hargrave

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
8 / 23

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kalia Davis
9 / 23

DL Kalia Davis

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
10 / 23

QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL T.Y. McGill
11 / 23

DL T.Y. McGill

Austin Ginn/49ers
K Jake Moody
12 / 23

K Jake Moody

Austin Ginn/49ers
OL Jesse Davis
13 / 23

OL Jesse Davis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
14 / 23

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Alex Barrett
15 / 23

DL Alex Barrett

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
16 / 23

CB Samuel Womack III

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Dee Winters
17 / 23

LB Dee Winters

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
18 / 23

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
CB Darrell Luter Jr.
19 / 23

CB Darrell Luter Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Corey Luciano
20 / 23

OL Corey Luciano

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
21 / 23

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Austin Ginn/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
22 / 23

CB Isaiah Oliver

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Oren Burks
23 / 23

LB Oren Burks

Austin Ginn/49ers
