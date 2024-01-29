Morning Report: 49ers are Headed to the Super Bowl 🗞️

49ers Punch Ticket to Super Bowl LVIII with Win Over Lions; Takeaways from #DETvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers welcomed in the Detroit Lions for what was just the second postseason meeting between these two teams in the Super Bowl era. Despite falling in a 14-0 hole early, the 49ers battled their way back to a victory, regaining the lead in the second half. With their 34-31 win over the Lions, San Francisco has punched its ticket to its second Super Bowl in five seasons.