Morning Report: 49ers Announce Preseason Schedule

May 23, 2022 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, May 23.

New and Notable

49ers Finalize 2022 Preseason Dates and Times

The San Francisco 49ers have announced the finalized dates and times for their 2022 preseason schedule.

Ran Carthon to Participate in NFL Diversity Accelerator Program

49ers Director of Player Personnel Ran Carthon was selected to participate in the NFL's inaugural Coach and Front Office Accelerator Program. Carthon will join more than 60 diverse head coach and general manager prospects from all clubs and the League with ownership representation from all 32 teams.

The NFL will host the inaugural event on May 23-24 at the Spring League Meeting in Atlanta. The program will provide senior women and minority prospects with leadership development sessions with football operations experts and facilitators, as well as time spent networking directly with club owners. The effort is designed to continue building a diverse hiring pipeline for future head coach and general manager positions throughout the league.

Mark Your Calendars

Dwight Clark Legacy Series: June 1, 2022

Join San Francisco 49ers greats Steve Young, Bryant Young, Terrell Owens, Charles Haley, Patrick Willis, Arik Armstead and more for a special evening to celebrate the legacy of Dwight Clark.

The Dwight Clark Legacy Series is an annual event featuring themed roundtable conversations with former and current 49ers, and the presentation of the Dwight Clark Award. Joe Montana described Clark as "the ultimate teammate" so the award will be presented to the current 49ers player who best exemplifies Dwight's spirit of teamwork.

Say Cheese

Top Images from 49ers 2022 Rookie Minicamp

View the best photos from San Francisco's rookie class' first weekend as 49ers.

DL Drake Jackson
1 / 29

DL Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
2 / 29

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj
3 / 29

OL Nick Zakelj

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Leon O'Neal Jr.
4 / 29

S Leon O'Neal Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Qwuantrezz Knight
5 / 29

CB Qwuantrezz Knight

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
6 / 29

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
7 / 29

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jason Poe
8 / 29

OL Jason Poe

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Tariq Castro-Fields
9 / 29

Tariq Castro-Fields

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kevin Atkins
10 / 29

DL Kevin Atkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Dohnovan West
11 / 29

OL Dohnovan West

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
12 / 29

DL Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Sam Schlueter
13 / 29

OL Sam Schlueter

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Tay Martin
14 / 29

WR Tay Martin

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
15 / 29

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Samuel Womack III
16 / 29

DB Samuel Womack III

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Dohnovan West
17 / 29

OL Dohnovan West

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj
18 / 29

OL Nick Zakelj

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Tay Martin
19 / 29

RB Tay Martin

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
20 / 29

RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Leon O'Neal Jr.
21 / 29

S Leon O'Neal Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Danny Gray
22 / 29

WR Danny Gray

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Segun Olubi
23 / 29

LB Segun Olubi

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Tay Martin
24 / 29

RB Tay Martin

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
25 / 29

RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
26 / 29

OL Spencer Burford

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Dohnovan West
27 / 29

OL Dohnovan West

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Sam Schlueter
28 / 29

OL Sam Schlueter

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Qwuantrezz Knight
29 / 29

CB Qwuantrezz Knight

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
In the Community

