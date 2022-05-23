Morning Report: 49ers Announce Preseason Schedule

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, May 23.
New and Notable
49ers Finalize 2022 Preseason Dates and Times
The San Francisco 49ers have announced the finalized dates and times for their 2022 preseason schedule.
Ran Carthon to Participate in NFL Diversity Accelerator Program
49ers Director of Player Personnel Ran Carthon was selected to participate in the NFL's inaugural Coach and Front Office Accelerator Program. Carthon will join more than 60 diverse head coach and general manager prospects from all clubs and the League with ownership representation from all 32 teams.
The NFL will host the inaugural event on May 23-24 at the Spring League Meeting in Atlanta. The program will provide senior women and minority prospects with leadership development sessions with football operations experts and facilitators, as well as time spent networking directly with club owners. The effort is designed to continue building a diverse hiring pipeline for future head coach and general manager positions throughout the league.
Mark Your Calendars
Dwight Clark Legacy Series: June 1, 2022
Join San Francisco 49ers greats Steve Young, Bryant Young, Terrell Owens, Charles Haley, Patrick Willis, Arik Armstead and more for a special evening to celebrate the legacy of Dwight Clark.
The Dwight Clark Legacy Series is an annual event featuring themed roundtable conversations with former and current 49ers, and the presentation of the Dwight Clark Award. Joe Montana described Clark as "the ultimate teammate" so the award will be presented to the current 49ers player who best exemplifies Dwight's spirit of teamwork.
Say Cheese
View the best photos from San Francisco's rookie class' first weekend as 49ers.