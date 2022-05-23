Morning Report: 49ers Announce Preseason Schedule

Ran Carthon to Participate in NFL Diversity Accelerator Program

49ers Director of Player Personnel Ran Carthon was selected to participate in the NFL's inaugural Coach and Front Office Accelerator Program. Carthon will join more than 60 diverse head coach and general manager prospects from all clubs and the League with ownership representation from all 32 teams.

The NFL will host the inaugural event on May 23-24 at the Spring League Meeting in Atlanta. The program will provide senior women and minority prospects with leadership development sessions with football operations experts and facilitators, as well as time spent networking directly with club owners. The effort is designed to continue building a diverse hiring pipeline for future head coach and general manager positions throughout the league.