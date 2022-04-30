Morning Report: 49ers Add Three Players on Day 2 of NFL Draft

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Saturday, April 30.
New and Notable
Full List of San Francisco 49ers 2022 NFL Draft Picks
In Rounds 2 and 3, the San Francisco 49ers made their first picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Although the 49ers didn't steal a pick in Day 1, general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan were "very excited" about their three draft pick-ups.
"Nothing's guaranteed, you got to work with what you've got," Shanahan said in Friday night's press conference. "With the three picks we picked today, if you would've told me this before the day started these are the three we'd end up with by staying put, I would've been very excited – I would've been surprised."
Here's a rundown of the 49ers 2022 draft so far:
Top Players Available for Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft
The San Francisco 49ers look to continue what they began on Friday. To recap, the 49ers selected DL Drake Jackson with the 61st-overall pick, RB Tyrion Davis-Price with the 93rd-overall pick and WR Danny Gray with the 105th-overall pick in the draft on Day 2.
The 49ers enter Saturday with six-total picks in Rounds 4-7. Here's a list of the top remaining players available for Day 3, according to Daniel Jeremiah's list of top prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft class.
Say Cheese
Check out the new names on the 49ers roster, in order of where they were taken in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Go behind the scenes with Jed York, John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan and other members of the 49ers football staff as the team makes their selections during the 2022 NFL Draft.