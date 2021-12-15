Morning Report: How to Vote for the 2022 Pro Bowl

New and Notable

Last Call: Ten 49ers Deserving of Your Pro Bowl Vote

Pro Bowl voting is underway and NFL fans have until Thursday, Dec. 16 to vote their favorite players into the NFL's All-Star game. The 2022 Pro Bowl is scheduled for Sunday, February 6 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. As members of the 49ers make their final push in the fan voting category, here's a list of ten players who are deserving of your Pro Bowl vote.

Voting is open until December 16 at NFL.com/ProBowl. Fans will also be able to submit votes via Twitter.

For votes on Twitter to count, they must be public and include one of the follow methods used in the sample below:

• #ProBowlVote + Player Name (e.g. #ProBowlVote Fred Warner)

• #ProBowlVote + #PlayerName (e.g. #ProBowlVote #FredWarner)

• #ProBowlVote + @PlayerUsername (e.g. #ProBowlVote @fred_warner)