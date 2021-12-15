Powered By

Morning Report: How to Vote for the 2022 Pro Bowl

Dec 15, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, December 15.

New and Notable

Last Call: Ten 49ers Deserving of Your Pro Bowl Vote

Pro Bowl voting is underway and NFL fans have until Thursday, Dec. 16 to vote their favorite players into the NFL's All-Star game. The 2022 Pro Bowl is scheduled for Sunday, February 6 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. As members of the 49ers make their final push in the fan voting category, here's a list of ten players who are deserving of your Pro Bowl vote.

Voting is open until December 16 at NFL.com/ProBowl. Fans will also be able to submit votes via Twitter.

For votes on Twitter to count, they must be public and include one of the follow methods used in the sample below:

• #ProBowlVote + Player Name (e.g. #ProBowlVote Fred Warner)

• #ProBowlVote + #PlayerName (e.g. #ProBowlVote #FredWarner)

• #ProBowlVote + @PlayerUsername (e.g. #ProBowlVote @fred_warner)

Retweets and replies must include the player's name in one of the above listed forms. On the final two days of voting, December 15-16, all hashtag votes on Twitter count as double.

Trey Lance, 49ers O-Line Attend Premiere of Trent Williams' Emotional Documentary

On Monday night, nearly the entire San Francisco 49ers offensive line and a handful of players gathered at a San Mateo movie theater in support of teammate Trent Williams﻿.

Williams hosted a private screening for friends, family and teammates for his long-awaited documentary "Silverback: The Trent Williams Story."

In 2019, Williams was diagnosed with a rare, life-threatening form of cancer at the age of 30. After defying all odds and staring death in the face, the All-Pro left tackle overcame Dermatofibrosarcoma Protuberans and miraculously went on to return to the top of his game in the NFL just a short year later.

The documentary is available on Amazon, Apple TV+, iTunes and more. A portion of the film's proceeds will be donated to the fight against sarcoma.

Read More >>>

49ers Players Support Trent Williams at Documentary Premiere

Trey Lance, Alex Mack, Laken Tomlinson and a number of 49ers players attended the private premiere of Williams' emotional documentary detailing his life-threatening cancer battle and return to the field.

QB Trey Lance, OL Jake Brendel, QB Nate Sudfeld
1 / 18

QB Trey Lance, OL Jake Brendel, QB Nate Sudfeld

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offensive Line
2 / 18

49ers Offensive Line

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
3 / 18

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson
4 / 18

OL Laken Tomlinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.
5 / 18

WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
6 / 18

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
C Alex Mack
7 / 18

C Alex Mack

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Jaquiski Tartt
8 / 18

S Jaquiski Tartt

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Josh Norman
9 / 18

CB Josh Norman

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
10 / 18

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams, QB Nate Sudfeld
11 / 18

T Trent Williams, QB Nate Sudfeld

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
12 / 18

T Mike McGlinchey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Trent Sherfield
13 / 18

WR Trent Sherfield

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
14 / 18

TE Charlie Woerner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Tom Compton
15 / 18

OL Tom Compton

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
16 / 18

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Daniel Brunskill
17 / 18

OL Daniel Brunskill

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Jaquiski Tartt, CB Emmanuel Moseley
18 / 18

S Jaquiski Tartt, CB Emmanuel Moseley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2021 Power Rankings: Where Do the 49ers Stand Heading into Week 15?

The San Francisco 49ers bounced back following a Week 13 heartbreaker in Seattle to garner a tough win on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals. While improving their season record to 7-6 and moving to the sixth seed in the current postseason standings, how have national media outlets viewed the 49ers 14 weeks into the season? Here's a look at where pundits have ranked San Francisco entering into Week 15:

  • Sports Illustrated: 8
  • ESPN: 11
  • NFL.com: 11
  • Yahoo! Sports: 13
  • SportingNews.com: 13

Read More >>>

In the Community

Levi’s® and Mike McGlinchey Host Shop with a Player Event

Levi's® and Mike McGlinchey partnered to host a shopping event with athletes from Football Camp for the Stars this holiday season.

T Mike McGlinchey
1 / 33

T Mike McGlinchey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
2 / 33

T Mike McGlinchey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
3 / 33

T Mike McGlinchey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
4 / 33

T Mike McGlinchey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
5 / 33

T Mike McGlinchey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Mike McGlinchey & Levi's® Holiday Shopping Event
6 / 33

Mike McGlinchey & Levi's® Holiday Shopping Event

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
7 / 33

T Mike McGlinchey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Mike McGlinchey & Levi's® Holiday Shopping Event
8 / 33

Mike McGlinchey & Levi's® Holiday Shopping Event

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
9 / 33

T Mike McGlinchey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
10 / 33

T Mike McGlinchey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
11 / 33

T Mike McGlinchey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
12 / 33

T Mike McGlinchey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Mike McGlinchey & Levi's® Holiday Shopping Event
13 / 33

Mike McGlinchey & Levi's® Holiday Shopping Event

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Mike McGlinchey & Levi's® Holiday Shopping Event
14 / 33

Mike McGlinchey & Levi's® Holiday Shopping Event

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
15 / 33

T Mike McGlinchey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Mike McGlinchey & Levi's® Holiday Shopping Event
16 / 33

Mike McGlinchey & Levi's® Holiday Shopping Event

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
17 / 33

T Mike McGlinchey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Mike McGlinchey & Levi's® Holiday Shopping Event
18 / 33

Mike McGlinchey & Levi's® Holiday Shopping Event

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Mike McGlinchey & Levi's® Holiday Shopping Event
19 / 33

Mike McGlinchey & Levi's® Holiday Shopping Event

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
20 / 33

T Mike McGlinchey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
21 / 33

T Mike McGlinchey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Mike McGlinchey & Levi's® Holiday Shopping Event
22 / 33

Mike McGlinchey & Levi's® Holiday Shopping Event

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
23 / 33

T Mike McGlinchey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
24 / 33

T Mike McGlinchey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
25 / 33

T Mike McGlinchey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
26 / 33

T Mike McGlinchey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Mike McGlinchey & Levi's® Holiday Shopping Event
27 / 33

Mike McGlinchey & Levi's® Holiday Shopping Event

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
28 / 33

T Mike McGlinchey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Mike McGlinchey & Levi's® Holiday Shopping Event
29 / 33

Mike McGlinchey & Levi's® Holiday Shopping Event

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
30 / 33

T Mike McGlinchey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
31 / 33

T Mike McGlinchey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Mike McGlinchey & Levi's® Holiday Shopping Event
32 / 33

Mike McGlinchey & Levi's® Holiday Shopping Event

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
33 / 33

T Mike McGlinchey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
75 for 75

"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.

--

November 1, 1959

Matt Hazeltine played 13 years of football at the prep, college and professional levels before he ever received a game ball.

Hazeltine got his first after roughing up Detroit quarterback Tobin Rote in the 49ers convincing win over the Lions at Kezar Stadium in 1959. The 49ers linebacker sacked Rote three times and provided the outside pressure that led to defensive tackle Charlie Krueger's takedown of Rote in the end zone for a safety. Detroit's offense picked up just 183 total yards.

Read more about Hazeltine's legendary career >>>

Read all of the entries in the 49ers Museum's 75 for 75 series at 49ers.com/museumstories.

