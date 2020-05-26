Powered By

49ers Morning Report: Guest Reporters Interview Mike McGlinchey

May 26, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top storylines for Tuesday, May 26.

Memorial Day Flyover

On Memorial Day, the 129th Rescue Wing from Moffett Field performed a flyover of the Bay Area to salute health care providers, first responders and other essential personnel on the front-lines in the fight against COVID-19.

Guest Reporters' Exclusive Interview with Mike McGlinchey

Check out this exclusive interview with friends of the 49ers Foundation, Roya Ostadan and Margot Ostadan, and Mike McGlinchey as they discuss football, family, the 49ers and more.

49ers vs. Browns Full Game Highlights

It was a banner year for the NFC Champs! Relive Nick Bosa's breakout performance and the 49ers dominant win on MNF.

Watch more games on NFL GamePass | gamepass.nfl.com

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Everything You Need to Know About #SFvsLV

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Begin Preparations for #SFvsLV

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Claim Top Spot in Newest NFL.com Power Rankings

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Players React to Week 16 Win vs. Commanders

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Shanahan Shares Updates on Purdy, Kinlaw and More

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Top PFF Performers in #SFvSEA

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Win the NFC West

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Begin Preparations for #SFvsSEA

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Injury Updates on Purdy, Samuel and More

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Big Win for the Niners vs. the Buccaneers

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Injury Updates on Christian McCaffrey, Nick Bosa and Deebo Samuel

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.

news

Morning Report: Injury Updates on Jimmy Garoppolo

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.

Advertising