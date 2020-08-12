Morning Report: Kyle Juszczyk Discusses Modified Offseason

Kyle Juszczyk Sees Advantages for 49ers in Modified Offseason

Due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, 49ers players and coaches worked from their homes across the country for a virtual offseason in place of in-person OTAs. Despite the change to the normal schedule of events, Kyle Juszczyk thinks the 49ers are in a position to overcome the apparent challenges of the 2020 season. "Obviously, there are not too many positives or advantages to having a world pandemic," Juszczyk said. "But if you're going to do it in any offseason, I think the best way to do it is right after you just played into February. We were able to stay together, get that extra month of work and that time that we're building with each other on the field. But then, we get a little bit of extra time that we're off our feet, that we're away from it. We can still do our virtual meetings and work on things mentally. But you have some time to recover from what was a longer season."