Jimmie Ward Sees Lessons from 49ers Super Bowl Loss

Ward is on par with the head coach, as he is aware that before the 49ers can begin talking about the Super Bowl, there is plenty of work that lies ahead. Nineteen-plus games to be exact.

"I hear a lot of people right now, my teammates, they say they want to get back to that spot and win it," Ward said. "Obviously, that's what everybody in the NFL, every team, wants to do — get to the Super Bowl and win it.

"But my approach is more just to take it one day at a time, one game at a time. I've been in that position, so I've seen what it takes. But I can't look past this first game. I can't look past tomorrow in practice."

So, what's Ward's biggest takeaway? The defensive back believes there are lessons within the game. Once you can comprehend what went wrong, you can learn from it. Whether in a championship setting or the first week of the season, Ward believes the lessons provided back in February are instrumental in the team's success moving forward.