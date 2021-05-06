Morning Report: Where 49ers Stand in NFL Power Rankings

Jimmy G Appreciative of John Lynch's Communication Amid Draft Process

The 49ers shocked much of the league on March 26. That was the day the 49ers made the blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins to jump up nine spots in the draft to No. 3 overall.

Some of the surprise came from the fact that the 49ers made a move of such caliber. Others were stunned with the amount of draft capital that was surrendered. But the biggest, and most talked about, bombshell was the fact that a quarterback who, at the time, was just 13 months removed from a Super Bowl appearance, remained on the roster as the team made it apparent they were fixated on drafting another signal caller.