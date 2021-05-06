Morning Report: Where 49ers Stand in NFL Power Rankings

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
Post-Draft Power Rankings: Where Do the 49ers, NFC West Stand?
Ah yes. The way-too-early projections continue to circulate among national analysts following the close of the 2021 NFL Draft. But, really, who are we kidding. It's still fun to see how pundits perceive the 49ers roster following its first-year additions and roster depth heading into the 2021 season.
And optimistically, many foresee the 49ers returning to Super Bowl-contending form with their added playmakers, key returnees and optimistically a clean bill of health.
Here's a look at where several national media outlets have placed San Francisco in their post-draft power rankings.
Jimmy G Appreciative of John Lynch's Communication Amid Draft Process
The 49ers shocked much of the league on March 26. That was the day the 49ers made the blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins to jump up nine spots in the draft to No. 3 overall.
Some of the surprise came from the fact that the 49ers made a move of such caliber. Others were stunned with the amount of draft capital that was surrendered. But the biggest, and most talked about, bombshell was the fact that a quarterback who, at the time, was just 13 months removed from a Super Bowl appearance, remained on the roster as the team made it apparent they were fixated on drafting another signal caller.
As expected, speculation surrounding the future of San Francisco's starting quarterback dominated just about every news cycle and social media discussion. Except for one.
Jimmy Garoppolo's.
Quick Hits
Reminder: The NFL will reveal the official 2021 schedule with playing dates and times on Wednesday, May 12 at 5 p.m. PT. NFL Network will feature a special Schedule Release '21 show, don't miss it!
In this special edition of Unscripted presented by Microsoft Surface, 49ers special teams coordinator Richard Hightower discussed how he's developed over the past four seasons as San Francisco's special teams coordinator, the 49ers emphasis on "culture" in the locker room and his involvement in scouting players in the draft process. Available now on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, or listen below. 👇
According to Pro Football Focus, Elijah Mitchell ran a 4.38 40-yard dash, broke 41 tackles (tied for 16th) last season at Louisiana Lafayette and averaged 4.04 yards after contact per attempt in 2020 (11th in CFB).