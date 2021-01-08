Morning Report: Updates from Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch, PFF's 2020 Offensive Line Rankings

Good Morning Faithful,
What We Learned from Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch as 49ers Close the Chapter on 2020
San Francisco's "revenge tour" was derailed as the 49ers closed the chapter on their disappointing 6-10 finish to the 2020 season. While the focus has already turned to 2021, the team could be faced with a number of player and personnel changes heading into next season. Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch addressed the media to provide updates on a number of decisions looming for San Francisco over the next few weeks. Click here for takeaways from the head coach/GM duo. Watch the full press conference below. 👇
Pro Football Focus 2020 Offensive Line Rankings
Following the conclusion of the 2020 season, Pro Football Focus released the final ranking of all 32 NFL offensive lines. Despite dealing with multiple injuries and players shifting across the line, San Francisco still managed to make the analytic site's Top 10 for their performance this season.
"It was difficult to be 100% certain about what Trent Williams would look like after the injuries and time off, but he quickly made it clear that this was still the same guy who was perennially in the conversation for being the best left tackle in the NFL. In fact, Williams' 91.9 PFF grade during the 2020 regular season was the best mark by any left tackle in the league.
"His size and athleticism allow him to do things in the run game that most tackles simply can't, and that was apparent again in San Francisco this season despite all the injuries they suffered.
"For all those injuries, the offensive line was able to stay relatively healthy outside of the center position, where each of Daniel Brunskill, Ben Garland and Hroniss Grasu played 200 or more offensive snaps. The interior offensive line could be an area that the 49ers look to upgrade this offseason, but all in all, it was an impressive showing for the offensive line this season."
Jesús Zárate y Carlos Ramírez analizan las jugadas doradas del partido contra Seattle.
The San Francisco 49ers may not have had the season they envisioned coming off of their NFC Championship run, but the performance of several players should offer some encouragement as the team heads into the offseason. Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus provided notes on several members of the 49ers who graded near the top of their respective positions in 2020. Here's a few notes on seven of San Francisco's top performers.
Take a look back at some of the best moments from 49ers players, alumni, coaches and staff in the community in 2020.