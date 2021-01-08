Morning Report: Updates from Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch, PFF's 2020 Offensive Line Rankings

Pro Football Focus 2020 Offensive Line Rankings

Following the conclusion of the 2020 season, Pro Football Focus released the final ranking of all 32 NFL offensive lines. Despite dealing with multiple injuries and players shifting across the line, San Francisco still managed to make the analytic site's Top 10 for their performance this season.

"It was difficult to be 100% certain about what ﻿Trent Williams﻿ would look like after the injuries and time off, but he quickly made it clear that this was still the same guy who was perennially in the conversation for being the best left tackle in the NFL. In fact, Williams' 91.9 PFF grade during the 2020 regular season was the best mark by any left tackle in the league.

"His size and athleticism allow him to do things in the run game that most tackles simply can't, and that was apparent again in San Francisco this season despite all the injuries they suffered.