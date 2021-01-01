Morning Report: Unscripted with Fred Warner, How to Watch #SEAvsSF

Happy New Year Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, January 1.
New and Notable
Ways to Watch
The San Francisco 49ers will close out the 2020 season against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium at 1:25 pm PT on Sunday, January 3. Click here for all the ways to follow the game.
For more information about this week's game, go to 49ers.com/gameinfo.
49ers Unscripted Presented by Microsoft Surface
Fred Warner discussed his first Pro Bowl honors, how Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant's careers have influenced his game, his younger brother Troy's path to the NFL and what makes linebackers coach DeMeco Ryans primed for a larger role.
Listen Now: 49ers.com | Spotify | Apple Podcasts
4 Downs
Seattle is looking to fight their way to the top of the NFC with a win in Week 17, which requires some assistance from around the league. Meanwhile, the 49ers aim to close out the season on a high note and finish the year with the best divisional record with a win on Sunday.
For this week's Four Downs, 49ers.com was joined by Seahawks.com reporter John Boyle to get an insider's look ahead of Sunday's divisional rematch. Read More >>>
Quick Hits
For Faithful Appreciation Week, the 49ers will be randomly selecting 100+ winners to take home prizes from Levi's®, Peet's Coffee, Safeway and more. Enter now at 49ers.com/faithful.
While speaking with the media on Thursday, Trent Williams reviewed his first season with the 49ers, discussed how he thinks the team can get back into Super Bowl contention next season and reacted to being named the 2020 recipient of the Garry Niver Award. Watch the full press conference below. 👇
According to Pro Football Focus, Trent Williams is the second-highest graded offensive lineman of 2020, behind only Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller.
In the Community
The 49ers and Invisalign brought smiles and holiday cheer to pediatric patients at a local children's hospital. Offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill virtually visited patients, delivering toys to kids and appreciation meals to staff.