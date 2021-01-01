Presented by

Morning Report: Unscripted with Fred Warner, How to Watch #SEAvsSF

Jan 01, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Happy New Year Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, January 1.

New and Notable

Ways to Watch

The San Francisco 49ers will close out the 2020 season against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium at 1:25 pm PT on Sunday, January 3. Click here for all the ways to follow the game.

For more information about this week's game, go to 49ers.com/gameinfo.

49ers Unscripted Presented by Microsoft Surface

﻿Fred Warner﻿ discussed his first Pro Bowl honors, how Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant's careers have influenced his game, his younger brother Troy's path to the NFL and what makes linebackers coach DeMeco Ryans primed for a larger role.

Listen Now: 49ers.com | Spotify | Apple Podcasts

4 Downs

Seattle is looking to fight their way to the top of the NFC with a win in Week 17, which requires some assistance from around the league. Meanwhile, the 49ers aim to close out the season on a high note and finish the year with the best divisional record with a win on Sunday.

For this week's Four Downs, 49ers.com was joined by Seahawks.com reporter John Boyle to get an insider's look ahead of Sunday's divisional rematch. Read More >>>

Quick Hits

For Faithful Appreciation Week, the 49ers will be randomly selecting 100+ winners to take home prizes from Levi's®, Peet's Coffee, Safeway and more. Enter now at 49ers.com/faithful.

--

While speaking with the media on Thursday, ﻿Trent Williams﻿ reviewed his first season with the 49ers, discussed how he thinks the team can get back into Super Bowl contention next season and reacted to being named the 2020 recipient of the Garry Niver Award. Watch the full press conference below. 👇

--

According to Pro Football Focus, ﻿Trent Williams﻿ is the second-highest graded offensive lineman of 2020, behind only Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller.

In the Community

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit Presented by Invisalign

The 49ers and Invisalign brought smiles and holiday cheer to pediatric patients at a local children's hospital. Offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill virtually visited patients, delivering toys to kids and appreciation meals to staff.

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit with OL Daniel Brunskill, Presented by Invisalign
1 / 27

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit with OL Daniel Brunskill, Presented by Invisalign

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit with OL Daniel Brunskill, Presented by Invisalign
2 / 27

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit with OL Daniel Brunskill, Presented by Invisalign

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit with OL Daniel Brunskill, Presented by Invisalign
3 / 27

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit with OL Daniel Brunskill, Presented by Invisalign

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit with OL Daniel Brunskill, Presented by Invisalign
4 / 27

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit with OL Daniel Brunskill, Presented by Invisalign

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit with OL Daniel Brunskill, Presented by Invisalign
5 / 27

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit with OL Daniel Brunskill, Presented by Invisalign

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit with OL Daniel Brunskill, Presented by Invisalign
6 / 27

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit with OL Daniel Brunskill, Presented by Invisalign

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit with OL Daniel Brunskill, Presented by Invisalign
7 / 27

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit with OL Daniel Brunskill, Presented by Invisalign

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit with OL Daniel Brunskill, Presented by Invisalign
8 / 27

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit with OL Daniel Brunskill, Presented by Invisalign

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit with OL Daniel Brunskill, Presented by Invisalign
9 / 27

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit with OL Daniel Brunskill, Presented by Invisalign

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit with OL Daniel Brunskill, Presented by Invisalign
10 / 27

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit with OL Daniel Brunskill, Presented by Invisalign

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit with OL Daniel Brunskill, Presented by Invisalign
11 / 27

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit with OL Daniel Brunskill, Presented by Invisalign

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit with OL Daniel Brunskill, Presented by Invisalign
12 / 27

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit with OL Daniel Brunskill, Presented by Invisalign

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit with OL Daniel Brunskill, Presented by Invisalign
13 / 27

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit with OL Daniel Brunskill, Presented by Invisalign

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit with OL Daniel Brunskill, Presented by Invisalign
14 / 27

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit with OL Daniel Brunskill, Presented by Invisalign

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit with OL Daniel Brunskill, Presented by Invisalign
15 / 27

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit with OL Daniel Brunskill, Presented by Invisalign

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit with OL Daniel Brunskill, Presented by Invisalign
16 / 27

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit with OL Daniel Brunskill, Presented by Invisalign

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit with OL Daniel Brunskill, Presented by Invisalign
17 / 27

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit with OL Daniel Brunskill, Presented by Invisalign

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit with OL Daniel Brunskill, Presented by Invisalign
18 / 27

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit with OL Daniel Brunskill, Presented by Invisalign

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit with OL Daniel Brunskill, Presented by Invisalign
19 / 27

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit with OL Daniel Brunskill, Presented by Invisalign

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit with OL Daniel Brunskill, Presented by Invisalign
20 / 27

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit with OL Daniel Brunskill, Presented by Invisalign

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit with OL Daniel Brunskill, Presented by Invisalign
21 / 27

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit with OL Daniel Brunskill, Presented by Invisalign

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit with OL Daniel Brunskill, Presented by Invisalign
22 / 27

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit with OL Daniel Brunskill, Presented by Invisalign

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit with OL Daniel Brunskill, Presented by Invisalign
23 / 27

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit with OL Daniel Brunskill, Presented by Invisalign

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit with OL Daniel Brunskill, Presented by Invisalign
24 / 27

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit with OL Daniel Brunskill, Presented by Invisalign

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit with OL Daniel Brunskill, Presented by Invisalign
25 / 27

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit with OL Daniel Brunskill, Presented by Invisalign

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit with OL Daniel Brunskill, Presented by Invisalign
26 / 27

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit with OL Daniel Brunskill, Presented by Invisalign

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit presented by Invisalign
27 / 27

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit presented by Invisalign

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Fred Warner Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week, 49ers Announce Roster Moves

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, roster moves and injury updates.
news

Morning Report: Three 49ers Land on PFF Team of the Week, A Message to the Faithful from President Al Guido

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Shares Updates on Jimmy Garoppolo, Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, injury updates and roster moves.
news

Morning Report: Recapping 49ers at Cardinals Week 16 Matchup

Reviewing everything from the 49ers Week 16, 20-12, win over the Arizona Cardinals.
news

Morning Report: Previewing #SFvsARI, Unscripted with Mitch Wishnowsky

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines as the team prepares for Week 16 at State Farm Stadium.
news

Morning Report: Robert Saleh Discusses Nick Bosa's Recovery, PFF Grades All 32 First-round Draft Picks

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: C.J. Beathard to Make First Start of 2020, Updates on George Kittle's Impending Return

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, injury updates and roster news.
news

Morning Report: 2021 Pro Bowl Roster Announced, Week 15 Player Grades

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: 49ers vs. Cowboys Week 15 Recap

Reviewing everything from the 49ers matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
news

Morning Report: Previewing #SFvsDAL, Roster Moves and Unscripted with Jimmie Ward

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines as the team prepares for Week 15 at AT&T Stadium.
news

Morning Report: George Kittle Returns to Practice, PFF Names Four 49ers to Their Pro Bowl Rosters

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.

Advertising