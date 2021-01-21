Morning Report: Two 49ers Recognized in PFF's End of Season Awards

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Thursday, January 21.
New and Notable
Trent Williams, Fred Warner, Jason Verrett Recognized at the Top of their Positions
As the postseason moves forward, Pro Football Focus is looking back at the 2020 regular season by highlighting the best players at every position. Additionally, the analytics site featured top rookies and surprise standouts from the year.
- Top Overall Tackle: Trent Williams
- Top Overall Linebacker: Fred Warner
- Biggest Surprise Cornerback: Jason Verrett
Click here to read more on what PFF had to say about the three 49ers standouts.
PFF NFL Awards 2020
As the 2020 NFL season inches closer to Super Bowl LV, Pro Football Focus is handing out regular season awards. Trent Williams was named to the Bruce Matthews Award, given to the best offensive lineman in the NFL.
"It's not often that a team can just replace one of its best-ever players and not skip a beat. It's even less often that a team can do it and actually upgrade at the position. That's what the San Francisco 49ers managed when they replaced the retiring Joe Staley with Trent Williams, who then went on to earn the best PFF grade among all tackles for the third time in his career. Williams allowed 19 total pressures across 14 games, but it was his run blocking that was other-worldly throughout the season."
Additionally, Jason Verrett was an honorable mention for PFF's Comeback Player of the Year along with Pittsburgh Steelers Ben Roethlisberger behind Washington Football Team's Alex Smith.
Quick Hits
