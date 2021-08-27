Morning Report: Trey Sermon Recounts Playing in First Preseason Game

49ers Launch Supporters Club to Connect Directly with the Faithful Worldwide

The San Francisco 49ers unveiled their new Supporters Club to the Faithful around the globe. Born out of the drive to better connect with 49ers fans who are looking for a more personal connection to the organization, the annual membership provides fans with exclusive benefits along with curated content and activations not available to the general public. Memberships are now available for 49ers fans across the globe at supporters.49ers.com with 10% of each purchase going to support the 49ers Foundation's mission of educating and empowering Bay Area youth. Current 49ers season ticket members will receive $10 off the domestic membership price of $75 while international memberships are $100 and inclusive of all shipping and handling fees.