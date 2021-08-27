Morning Report: Trey Sermon Recounts Playing in First Preseason Game

Aug 27, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Friday, August 27.

New and Notable

In My Own Words: ﻿Trey Sermon﻿

San Francisco 49ers rookie running back ﻿Trey Sermon﻿ has agreed to document his first NFL training camp leading up until his first NFL game. Sermon is sharing a first-person account of his experiences. In his third blog entry, Sermon recaps his first preseason game, finding his footing in joint practices and details how teammate Raheem Mostert and running backs coach Bobby Turner have continued to be a resource in his development in Year 1.

"My first preseason game was more than just getting my feet wet. I wanted to continue to prove that I belong here. They say it may not count, but it matters. I don't believe that. It definitely counts for me.

"Shockingly, I wasn't nervous. I thought I would be for my first NFL "game." I remember sitting in my locker listening to Gunna's Paid. I can always count on music getting me in the right mindset."

Read More >>>

49ers Launch Supporters Club to Connect Directly with the Faithful Worldwide

The San Francisco 49ers unveiled their new Supporters Club to the Faithful around the globe. Born out of the drive to better connect with 49ers fans who are looking for a more personal connection to the organization, the annual membership provides fans with exclusive benefits along with curated content and activations not available to the general public. Memberships are now available for 49ers fans across the globe at supporters.49ers.com with 10% of each purchase going to support the 49ers Foundation's mission of educating and empowering Bay Area youth. Current 49ers season ticket members will receive $10 off the domestic membership price of $75 while international memberships are $100 and inclusive of all shipping and handling fees. 

For more information on the 49ers Supporters Club, please visit supporters.49ers.com.

Inside the Oval: Jim Mercurio, Exec. VP and General Manager, Levi's® Stadium

In the 19th episode of "Inside the Oval" presented by Dignity Health, Jim Mercurio discussed his role as General Manager of Levi's® Stadium, his 30+ years as a member of the 49ers organization, the process of re-opening the stadium after a year without fans and the importance of using the stadium as a polling station and vaccine center.

Listen below or on these platforms: 49ers.com/audio | Spotify | Apple Podcasts

