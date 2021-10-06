Morning Report: Robbie Gould Lands on IR, 49ers Sign Kicker

New and Notable

Roster News

Slye (5-11, 213) originally entered the NFL after signing with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent on May 6, 2019. Following his release from the Giants on July 27, 2019, he went on to sign with the Carolina Panthers on August 1, 2019. Throughout his three-year career with the Panthers (2019-20) and Houston Texans (2021), he has made 58 of 73 career field goal attempts (79.5-percent) and 71 of 79 extra point attempts (89.9-percent).