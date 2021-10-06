Presented by

Morning Report: Robbie Gould Lands on IR, 49ers Sign Kicker

Oct 06, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, October 6.

New and Notable

Roster News

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday they have signed K Joey Slye to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed K Robbie Gould on the Injured Reserve List. The team also signed LB Tyrell Adams﻿, TE Jordan Matthews and WR Connor Wedington to the team's practice squad and released LB Curtis Bolton﻿, RB Kerryon Johnson and RB ﻿Chris Thompson﻿ from the practice squad.

Slye (5-11, 213) originally entered the NFL after signing with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent on May 6, 2019. Following his release from the Giants on July 27, 2019, he went on to sign with the Carolina Panthers on August 1, 2019. Throughout his three-year career with the Panthers (2019-20) and Houston Texans (2021), he has made 58 of 73 career field goal attempts (79.5-percent) and 71 of 79 extra point attempts (89.9-percent).

Read More >>>

Mark Your Calendars

75 for 75

"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.

--

October 11, 1976

Los Angeles Rams quarterback James Harris wondered when it would end. The 49ers defensive front four punished Harris on a Monday night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, collecting 10 sacks in a 16-0 shutout of the Rams. 

DE Tommy Hart, DT Cleveland Elam, DE Cedrick Hardman and DT Jimmy Webb, nicknamed "The Gold Rush," chased Harris from sideline to sideline, posting 97 yards in losses and forcing three fumbles.

Read more about the 49ers "Gold Rush" >>>

Read all of the entries in the 49ers Museum's 75 for 75 series on 49ers.com/museumstories.

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Potential Week 5 Returns for Garoppolo, Williams

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Recapping 49ers vs. Seahawks in Week 4

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Storylines to Watch in Week 4 vs. Seahawks

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Lance Lone 1st Round QB to Earn 'A' Grade in Week 3

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Power Rankings Heading into Week 4 vs. Seattle

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Injury Updates on Kittle, Norman, Mitchell, Williams

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Recapping 'Sunday Night Football' vs. the Packers

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Everything You Need to Know Before #GBvsSF

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines as the team prepares for their Week 3 home opener vs. the Green Bay Packers, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Sign Running Back Ahead of 'Sunday Night Football'

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Power Rankings as 49ers Start Season 2-0

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Injury Updates on Moseley, Mitchell, Sermon and Others

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
Advertising