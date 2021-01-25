Morning Report: Raheem Mostert Looks Back at Historic NFC Championship Performance

Statement from the San Francisco 49ers

Last week, former 49ers vice president of player personnel Martin Mayhew was named the general manager of the Washington Football Team. John Lynch, who played with Mayhew for four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, made a statement on Mayhew's departure.

"Personally, Martin has always been a loyal teammate and a tremendous friend to me and my family. We are excited for him to take on this new opportunity at an organization with which he has so much history. On behalf of our entire team, we wish Martin nothing but the best."