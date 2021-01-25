Morning Report: Raheem Mostert Looks Back at Historic NFC Championship Performance

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Monday, January 25.
New and Notable
Raheem Mostert Relives Record-Breaking 2019 NFC Championship Performance
In the 49ers 37-20 victory over the Green Bay Packers, Raheem Mostert put up a record-setting performance where the running back registered 220 rushing yards and four touchdowns en route to San Francisco's first trip to the Super Bowl since the 2011 season. Mostert recalls the game and his path to the 49ers. Watch below.
Statement from the San Francisco 49ers
Last week, former 49ers vice president of player personnel Martin Mayhew was named the general manager of the Washington Football Team. John Lynch, who played with Mayhew for four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, made a statement on Mayhew's departure.
"Personally, Martin has always been a loyal teammate and a tremendous friend to me and my family. We are excited for him to take on this new opportunity at an organization with which he has so much history. On behalf of our entire team, we wish Martin nothing but the best."
Read more here.
49ers Top Defensive Plays of 2020
Look back at some of the top plays on defense by the San Francisco 49ers from their 2020 season. Watch below.
Quick Hits
San Francisco 49ers president Al Guido announced on his Twitter account that Levi's® Stadium has met all requirements to be a mass vaccination site in response to COVID-19. Read more here.
--
Thirty nine years ago, the 49ers won their first championship in franchise history, Super Bowl XVI. Joe Montana and the 49ers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 26-21.