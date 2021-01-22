Statement from the San Francisco 49ers

General Manager John Lynch on Martin Mayhew:

"Martin has played an integral role in helping to establish a sustainable, championship culture over the last four years. His skills as a talent evaluator and his counsel as a trusted advisor have positively impacted me and the 49ers organization. Personally, Martin has always been a loyal teammate and a tremendous friend to me and my family. We are excited for him to take on this new opportunity at an organization with which he has so much history. On behalf of our entire team, we wish Martin nothing but the best."