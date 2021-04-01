Morning Report: Pro Football Focus' Updated Draft Big Board

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Thursday, April 1.
New and Notable
PFF's Top 100 Draft Big Board
Less than a month out from the start of Night 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft, Pro Football Focus updated their Draft Big Board to incorporate latest analysis and pro day results. Here are the Top 10 prospects according to the analytics site. 👇
- QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson
- QB Zach Wilson, BYU
- QB Justin Fields, Ohio State
- T Penei Sewell, Oregon
- TE Kyle Pitts, Florida
- WR Ja'Marr Chase, LSU
- LB Micah Parsons, Penn State
- WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
- WR Devonta Smith, Alabama
- QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State
NFL Owners' Meetings Proposals
Multiple proposed rule changes have been brought forward for the annual league meeting. To be adopted, all proposals must be approved by 75% of the owners. Below are a few of the proposed changes. Click here to see all competition committee and club playing rules proposals up for vote.
- By Competition Committee; To amend Rule 16, to eliminate overtime in the preseason.
- By Competition Committee; To amend Rule 12, Section 2, Article 4, to expand the prohibition on blocking below the waist by offensive and defensive players on scrimmage downs when contact occurs beyond five yards on either side of the line of scrimmage and more than two yards outside of either offensive tackle.
- By Kansas City Chiefs; to amend Rule 5, Section 1, Article 2, to expand jersey number options for certain positions.
- By Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles; to amend Rule 16, Section 1, to change the options for winner of an overtime coin toss, and create a true sudden death format.
- By Baltimore Ravens; to amend Rule 19, Section 1, Article 1, to add an eighth official who is positioned somewhere other than the playing field, with full communication to on-field officials and access to a television monitor.
Free Agent Facts: Alex Mack
The 49ers announced on March 18 that they signed center Alex Mack to a three-year deal. During his first 12 years in the league, Mack has made a name for himself as a top-ranked center. A six-time Pro Bowler (2011, 2014 & 2016-19) and three-time Associated Press Second-Team All-Pro (2013 & 2016-17), Mack was selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL All-Decade Team of the 2010's. Click here to learn more about San Francisco's newest center.