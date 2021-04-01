Mack has a long history with Kyle Shanahan. Originally drafted by the Browns 21st overall in the 2009 NFL Draft, Mack first linked up with Shanahan in Cleveland in 2014. The two were reunited in Atlanta during the Falcons 2016 Super Bowl run.

Getting back into Shanahan's offense was a major draw for the center when he was evaluating his options heading into free agency this offseason. "(I was) looking for a team that was competitive, and obviously there's a connection with Kyle Shanahan and the offense he runs," Mack said. "It's a system that I know I do well in – that outside zone scheme. It's just something that my body type – how I can move, the blocks I've done before – it's something I'm comfortable with. I know it. I'm good at it. I'm confident in it. And I know I can do it well."