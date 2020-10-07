Morning Report: PFF Team of the Week, 49ers Host Crucial Catch Virtual Event

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, October 7.
New and Noteworthy
Pro Football Focus' Team of the Week
Following the conclusion of Week 4 contests, Pro Football Focus released their roster for the team of the week, as well as offensive and defensive MVP, rookie of the week, secret superstar of the week, offensive line of the week and play of the week. Landing on PFF's Team of the Week 49ers is tight end George Kittle, whose return to the field was felt immediately. Kittle caught all 15 of his targets for 183 yards and a touchdown.
PFF Team of the Week
Offense
QB: Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
RB: Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings
WR: Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
WR: Tim Patrick, Denver Broncos
TE: George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
FLEX: Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals
LT: Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills
LG: Ali Marpet, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
C: Garrett Bradbury, Minnesota Vikings
RG: Wyatt Teller, Cleveland Browns
RT: Jack Conklin, Cleveland Browns
Defense
DI: Ndamukong Suh, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DI: DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colts
EDGE: Bradley Chubb, Denver Broncos
EDGE: Za'Darius Smith, Green Bay Packers
LB: Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LB: Josey Jewell, Denver Broncos
CB: Kendall Fuller, Washington Football Team
CB: Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers
S: Bobby McCain, Miami Dolphins
S: Jessie Bates III, Cincinnati Bengals
FLEX: Charles Washington, Arizona Cardinals
Roster Moves
The 49ers announced yesterday that they have released wide receiver Mohamed Sanu and released tight end Charlie Taumoepeau from the team's practice squad.
Sanu (6-2, 210) originally signed with the 49ers as a free agent on September 18, 2020. He appeared in each of the team's last three games and registered one reception for nine yards. Taumoepeau (6-2, 245) originally signed to the team's practice squad on September 30, 2020.
Crucial Catch Presented by Dignity Health Virtual Experience
As part of the 49ers annual cancer awareness efforts, the team partnered with the American Cancer Society for a Crucial Catch presented by Dignity Health virtual experience. ACS identified Shelby, a breast cancer warrior and longtime Faithful 49ers fan, who has been in treatment throughout COVID-19, as well as Cheri, a Dignity Health oncology nurse navigator and health hero who has supported Shelby in her fight since her diagnosis to participate in a special behind-the-scenes 49ers experience. Watch the full video below. 👇
Quick Hits
Per Pro Football Focus, the 49ers forced 16 missed tackles and gained 199 yards after contact on Sunday. Both are the most recorded in the NFL this season.
Jesús Zárate y Carlos Ramírez analizan lo que pasó en el juego del domingo por la noche en casa.
