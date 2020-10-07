Morning Report: PFF Team of the Week, 49ers Host Crucial Catch Virtual Event

New and Noteworthy

Pro Football Focus' Team of the Week

Following the conclusion of Week 4 contests, Pro Football Focus released their roster for the team of the week, as well as offensive and defensive MVP, rookie of the week, secret superstar of the week, offensive line of the week and play of the week. Landing on PFF's Team of the Week 49ers is tight end George Kittle﻿, whose return to the field was felt immediately. Kittle caught all 15 of his targets for 183 yards and a touchdown.