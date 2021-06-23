Morning Report: PFF Evaluates the 49ers Defensive Scheme

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Wednesday, June 23.
New and Notable
Defensive Scheme Analysis
Pro Football Focus looked at all 32 teams to break down how each club constructs their defense, how effective they are compared to the rest of the league and their outlook for the 2021 season. Here's what the analytic's site said about the 49ers:
2020 Defensive Pass Efficiency Rank: 9
2020 Defensive Rush Efficiency Rank: 5
2020 Base Coverage: Cover 3 and quarters
2020 Third-Down Mentality: Blitz and play Cover 1
"DeMeco Ryans takes over for Robert Saleh as the 49ers defensive coordinator for 2021. Ryans worked under Saleh, so we can expect the defense to stay relatively stable. The 49ers played one of the highest rate of quarters coverages on early downs to go along with basing out of Cover 3. They have a low blitz rate on early downs but then turn up the pressure on passing downs. San Francisco ranked 19th in early-down blitz rate and third on third down last year. Overall, the unit ranked in the top 10 on early downs and third downs in EPA allowed per play."
Quick Hits
Through free youth football camps and in-school programming, 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank serves over 40,000 youth annually, with more than 55 percent of participants coming from Title 1 schools. Show your support and register for the 49ers Foundation Race to Tackle Poverty today. Learn More >>>
--
According to Pro Football Focus, Aaron Banks allowed pressure on only 2.2 percent of his college pass blocking snaps from 2018 to 2020. That's tied for 19th among FBS guards during that time.
Mark Your Calendars
After an offseason highlighted with the re-signing of Trent Williams and Kyle Juszczyk to contract extensions and selecting Trey Lance third-overall in the NFL Draft, we are excited to share exclusive updates on the team and the upcoming season at the 2021 State of the Franchise, presented by Incogmeato.
The only place to watch this annual event live is in the 49ers app. The live stream begins Wednesday, June 30 at 6PM PT.
Learn more at 49ers.com/sotf.