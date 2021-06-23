Morning Report: PFF Evaluates the 49ers Defensive Scheme

Defensive Scheme Analysis

Pro Football Focus looked at all 32 teams to break down how each club constructs their defense , how effective they are compared to the rest of the league and their outlook for the 2021 season. Here's what the analytic's site said about the 49ers:

"DeMeco Ryans takes over for Robert Saleh as the 49ers defensive coordinator for 2021. Ryans worked under Saleh, so we can expect the defense to stay relatively stable. The 49ers played one of the highest rate of quarters coverages on early downs to go along with basing out of Cover 3. They have a low blitz rate on early downs but then turn up the pressure on passing downs. San Francisco ranked 19th in early-down blitz rate and third on third down last year. Overall, the unit ranked in the top 10 on early downs and third downs in EPA allowed per play."