Morning Report: Peter King Puts 49ers at No. 5 in Power Rankings

FMIA: NFL Power Rankings

As the 2021 season approaches, analysts are putting in their predictions for how they think the year is going to shake out. Sportwriter Peter King joined in on the fun, sharing his power rankings for all 32 clubs . Here's what he had to say about why he has the 49ers at No. 5.

"The Niners made the huge tradeup and ﻿Trey Lance﻿ draft pick because they couldn't trust ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ (last three years: 23 missed starts) to stay healthy. But there's something else, another reason for the urgency. The Lynch/Shanahan regime, highly respected around the league and by owner Jed York, has to be feeling some heat because of three losing seasons out of their first four on the job. I think they're fortunate no one offered a first-round pick to take Garoppolo off their hands, because that would have left them reliant on a top prospect albeit from an FCS school without much experience—and with no insurance policy worthy of a playoff run behind Lance. The 49ers will be good enough on offense. Will they miss departed defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, replaced by DeMeco Ryans? At first glance, the Ryans defense should look very much like Saleh's, with maybe more physicality in the five-yard bump zone by the corners, and the same playmaking greatness from emerging star ﻿Fred Warner﻿ at middle linebacker. The Niners need a healthy season from ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ to be a great defense. And a great defense would allow them to threaten the Bucs for NFL supremacy."