Morning Report: Patrick Willis, John Taylor React to HOF Announcement

Patrick Willis, John Taylor React to HOF Announcement

Jul 02, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Friday, July 2.

From His First to Last, Patrick Willis Remembers His 49ers HOF Career

During the 49ers 2021 State of the Franchise on Wednesday, CEO Jed York announced former All-Pro linebacker Patrick Willis as one of two inductees into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. 49ers Hall of Fame.

Following the announcement of his induction, Willis reflected on several moments in his NFL career that helped shape his legacy as one of the franchise's most revered linebackers to don the red and gold.

His memories began with the first time he put on a 49ers jersey and understanding what it means to do things the "49ers way." Read More >>>

Watch Willis' full press conference below. 👇

John Taylor Shares Favorite Moments Playing for the 49ers

While speaking with the media, Taylor discussed the honor of being inducted into the 49ers Hall of Fame, looked back on some of his most memorable moments in red and gold and called the team's current wide receiving corps a "young and hungry" group.

Originally drafted by the 49ers in the third round (76th overall) of the 1986 NFL Draft, Taylor spent his entire 10-year career (1986-95) with the 49ers. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 1988 and 1989 and was a member of three Super Bowl Championship teams (Super Bowl XXII, Super Bowl XXIV and Super Bowl XXIX). A member of the franchise's Ten-Year Club, Taylor was also the recipient of the team's Len Eshmont Award in 1991, which is voted on by the players and given to the 49er who best exemplifies the inspirational and courageous play of Len Eshmont.

49ers Hall of Famer John Taylor's Best Moments in San Francisco

Look back at some of the best moments from John Taylor's 10-year career in red and gold.

Looking Back at Patrick Willis' Hall of Fame Career in Red and Gold

Look back at some of the best moments from Patrick Willis' eight-year career with the San Francisco 49ers.

