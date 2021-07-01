From His First to Last, Patrick Willis Remembers His 49ers HOF Career

Jul 01, 2021 at 02:42 PM
During the 49ers 2021 State of the Franchise on Wednesday, CEO Jed York announced former All-Pro linebacker Patrick Willis as one of two inductees into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. 49ers Hall of Fame.

Following the announcement of his induction, Willis reflected on several moments in his NFL career that helped shape his legacy as one of the franchise's most revered linebackers to don the red and gold.

His memories began with the first time he put on a 49ers jersey and understanding what it means to do things the "49ers way."

"It was my first rookie minicamp," Willis said. "I remember walking out and before I walked out the door you have the '49ers Way,' that you can read (on the) wall. I remember as I walked around that wall and I looked out onto the practice field, I remember saying to myself, 'man, what a journey so far, but it's just beginning. This is my new home. I'm going to give it everything I have.'"

The sign, which now stands as a street side along the entrance to the 49ers practice facility in Santa Clara, is a reminder of the principles of hard work, sacrifice and selflessness.

He did that, plus some, embodying every trait desired in a "49er."

Willis was known as a dominant do-it-all, sideline-to-sideline linebacker. He spent all eight years of his NFL career with the 49ers after being drafted by San Francisco in the first round (11th overall) of the 2007 NFL Draft. Throughout his career, he was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2007, earned seven Pro Bowl nods, becoming the first player in franchise history to be selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first seven seasons and became the first player in 49ers history to be selected as an All-Pro in each of his first six seasons (First Team - 2007, 2009-12; Second Team - 2008).

His ascending playing career came to an abrupt halt in Week 6 of the 2014 season. He repetitively dealt with a nagging toe injury over the years that ultimately forced him to step away from football. On the heels that game, he underwent season-ending surgery on his left toe and announced his retirement the following spring.

Just as vividly as Willis remembers his first time wearing his 49ers jersey in the spring of 2007, he remembers that day in October of 2014 that decided his NFL career.

"The last time I remember putting on the uniform was October 13 (on) Monday Night Football against the St. Louis Rams. I call it the last injury," Willis said. "One thing I remember back to that game, October 13th, was thinking to myself that whole week leading up into the game was 'man, we're going to be playing on turf. The stage is going to be on me.' Just all of the stuff I would think about when I had to play on turf. I just remember saying to myself (and) just praying my feet hold up.

"That's when I would say, 'how much longer can I keep this up?' On the outside looking in, it's like, 'oh man, he looks amazing.' Just remembering those many thoughts on my feet."

Since his retirement in the spring of 2014, Willis has continued to be recognized for his impact on the field. In 2020, he was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2010s All-Decade Team. Notably, he has been named as a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for consecutive seasons since his first year of eligibility (2020-21).

After watching Willis shine on the field across eight seasons and boast an NFC Championship with the club, fans will have the opportunity to watch the All-Pro linebacker become immortalized into the 49ers history books. He will be inducted into the 49ers Hall of Fame in Week 15 of the regular season as the team will host a halftime ceremony for both Willis and fellow inductee, wide receiver John Taylor, to encapsulate their esteemed careers in San Francisco.

"I don't expect anything. I don't ask for too much," he added. "I had a job to do. I just tried to do it at the best of my ability at a high level. And looking back, I hope that I made them proud wearing that jersey and the fans and just anyone who's associated with the organization."

Looking Back at Patrick Willis' Hall of Fame Career in Red and Gold

Look back at some of the best moments from Patrick Willis' eight-year career with the San Francisco 49ers.

Advertising