Morning Report: NFL's Chad Reuter Projects 49ers First Two Draft Picks

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Tuesday, April 13.
New and Notable
2021 NFL Draft: Ideal Top Two Picks for Every Team
The countdown to draft has begun with two weeks to go before teams will add first-year talent to help bolster their rosters before the start of the 2021 season. Kicking off on Thursday, April 29 through Saturday, May 1, the San Francisco 49ers currently own nine picks in the draft, including Nos. 3 and 43 in the first and second round. NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter went through all 32 teams to select the best fit for each clubs first two picks. Here's who he projects the 49ers to select with their first two selections. 👇
No. 3 overall: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
No. 43 overall: Boogie Basham, EDGE, Wake Forest
"During his time in Washington and San Francisco, head coach Kyle Shanahan has had success with quarterbacks like Kirk Cousins and Jimmy Garoppolo, so the 49ers interest in Jones makes all kinds of sense. He's a smart, accurate passer who will work hard to efficiently operate the Niners' offense. On defense, San Francisco could move Arik Armstead inside full-time, then play Basham at the power end position to maximize both their talents."
Get Vaccinated at Levi's® Stadium
Last month, San Francisco 49ers and the County of Santa Clara announced the creation of California's largest vaccination site at Levi's® Stadium to facilitate the rapid rollout of COVID-19 vaccines to the residents of Santa Clara County.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, eligibility and distribution, please visit sccfreevax.org.
Levi's® Stadium Vaccination Center Frequently Asked Questions
Levi's® Stadium Sitio de Vacunación Preguntas Frecuentes