Presented by

Morning Report: NFL's Chad Reuter Projects 49ers First Two Draft Picks

Apr 13, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Tuesday, April 13.

New and Notable

2021 NFL Draft: Ideal Top Two Picks for Every Team

The countdown to draft has begun with two weeks to go before teams will add first-year talent to help bolster their rosters before the start of the 2021 season. Kicking off on Thursday, April 29 through Saturday, May 1, the San Francisco 49ers currently own nine picks in the draft, including Nos. 3 and 43 in the first and second round. NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter went through all 32 teams to select the best fit for each clubs first two picks. Here's who he projects the 49ers to select with their first two selections. 👇

No. 3 overall: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

No. 43 overall: Boogie Basham, EDGE, Wake Forest

"During his time in Washington and San Francisco, head coach Kyle Shanahan has had success with quarterbacks like Kirk Cousins and ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿, so the 49ers interest in Jones makes all kinds of sense. He's a smart, accurate passer who will work hard to efficiently operate the Niners' offense. On defense, San Francisco could move ﻿Arik Armstead﻿ inside full-time, then play Basham at the power end position to maximize both their talents."

Get Vaccinated at Levi's® Stadium

Last month, San Francisco 49ers and the County of Santa Clara announced the creation of California's largest vaccination site at Levi's® Stadium to facilitate the rapid rollout of COVID-19 vaccines to the residents of Santa Clara County.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, eligibility and distribution, please visit sccfreevax.org.

Levi's® Stadium Vaccination Center Frequently Asked Questions

Levi's® Stadium Sitio de Vacunación Preguntas Frecuentes

In the Community

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Nick Bosa Shares Workout Video

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Joe Staley Earns Senior Bowl HOF Honor

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Sign Quarterback to One-Year Deal

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: NFL Draft Quarterback Superlatives

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Analysts Predict All QBs in Latest 49ers Mock Draft

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: PFF's Pros and Cons for Every QB Prospect

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: How Each QB Prospect Fits into Kyle Shanahan's Offense

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Pro Football Focus' Updated Draft Big Board

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Add Road Game vs. Bengals in 2021

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Reviewing the QB Situation in SF

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Reactions From 49ers Pre-Draft Trade

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
Advertising