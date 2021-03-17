Presented by

Morning Report: The Start of the New League Year

Mar 17, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful and Happy League New Year,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Wednesday, March 17.

New and Notable

Free Agency Updates

John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan have major decisions looming. For the second-straight year, the 49ers front office enters the offseason with the goal of keeping their once-championship contending roster intact. That objective comes with a host of challenges. For starters, the 49ers could be working with less than anticipated as the league's salary cap is expected to take a hit due to lost revenue as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Equally as troubling, the 49ers entered the offseason with a whopping 38 players set to hit the open market once the NFL free agency period begins.

Follow along with all of San Francisco's offseason moves on the 49ers Free Agency Hub.

You've Got Mail Podcast Ep 22: Jennifer Lee Chan

Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area highlights the 49ers status entering free agency, discusses two offensive skill players on the open market who could be intriguing signings for San Francisco and details the questions surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo's future with Kyle Shanahan.

Listen to the full episode below or on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Quick Hits

According to Pro Football Focus, ﻿Trent Williams﻿ has three of the top 10 offensive grades for a tackle since 2010. No other player repeats in the top 10.

The 2021 Dr. Harry Edwards "Follow Your Bliss" Award will focus on highlighting teachers who have gone above and beyond in the face of COVID-19 and distance learning to continue inspiring youth.

To apply or nominate a Bay Area educator, visit 49ers.com/bliss.

