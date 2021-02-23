Morning Report: Analysts Target Secondary in Latest Mock Drafts 

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Tuesday, February 23.
New and Notable
2021 Mock Draft Monday 4.0: 49ers Focus on Secondary in Round 1
A lot is likely to change over the next month as the NFL calendar inches closer to the new league year set to begin on March 17. At that time, the league's free agency period begins and many of the 38 members of the 49ers with expiring contracts can begin seeking employment elsewhere. Contrarily, San Francisco can actively enlist available talent in the open market.
But for now, NFL pundits are continuing to speculate what the 49ers might do with the 12th-overall pick despite the lingering question marks surrounding a number of impending free agents.
Take a look at the latest projections from NFL draft experts on what direction they believe the 49ers could take on April 29. Read More >>>
Roster Moves
The 49ers announced on Monday that the team has signed wide receiver River Cracraft to a one-year extension.
Cracraft (6-0, 198) spent time on the team's practice squad and active roster in 2020, appearing in nine games (one start) and finishing with six receptions for 41 yards on offense to go along with five punt returns for 40 yards and three tackles on special teams.
The Dr. Huey P Newton Foundation and Black Panther Party Alumni Partner with the 49ers, A's, Warriors, Earthquakes and Roots
A coalition of five Bay Area professional sports teams representing BAY AREA UNITE are joining forces with the Dr. Huey P Newton Foundation to rally community engagement and awareness for Black History Month.
"The Black Panther Party Celebration of Activism" virtual program will broadcast via Facebook Live and YouTube on February 24th at 12:00 p.m. PST.