Morning Report: NFL.com Says 'Not to Doubt' Alex Mack in 2021

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Thursday, April 15.
New and Notable
Discounted Players to Still Believe In
NFL.com contributing columnist Adam Schein compiled a list of nine players that are being overlooked due to injury, age or subpar performance that he believes fans should not doubt heading into the 2021 season. Among players like Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green, new 49ers center Alex Mack was added to Schein's list due to concerns of his age. Entering the 2021 season at the age of 35, here's what Schein had to say about why Mack shouldn't be counted out.
"I know Mack is getting up there in age. Related: I just don't care. He's still a tremendous center and invaluable leader. Plus, Mack signed with San Francisco to play for Kyle Shanahan, the coach whose offense he starred in with the Falcons in 2015 and 2016, earning Pro Bowl honors each year. I believe there's plenty of gas left in the tank for Mack to play at a very high level."
49ers Expand HS Sports Coverage to Sacramento with Sac-Hi Sports
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday the expansion of their Emmy Award-winning high school sports coverage to the Sacramento area with a new highlight show entitled, "49ers Sac-Hi Sports." The new show will premiere in August 2021 to coincide with the beginning of the new high school sport year, and will cover all high schools in the greater Sacramento area, 41 weeks a year.
49ers Sac-Hi Sports will air on NBC Sports California, Sunday nights at 7pm and 11pm, directly after the original Bay Area-based highlight show, 49ers Cal-Hi Sports presented by U.S. Bank at 6pm and 10pm. By expanding to the Sacramento area, the 49ers Cal-Hi Sports enterprise now has a presence in the top two television markets in Northern California and two of the top 20 in the country. Learn More >>>